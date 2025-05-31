WATCH: Jordan Spieth pulls off clutch par save after penalty drop at the Memorial Tournament 2025

Jordan Spieth pulled off a gritty par save during the second round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament after finding trouble on the 11th hole at Muirfield Village.

Playing the par-5, 583-yard hole, Spieth hit a 309-yard tee shot that landed close to the water. Hoping to avoid a penalty, he took off his shoes and stepped into the mud to see if he could play the ball. Realizing he couldn’t take a proper stance, Spieth chose to take a penalty drop.

"I took the drop because I couldn't get a stance," Spieth said. (via The Columbus Dispatch)

"The creek's too deep, so I couldn't actually stand in the water. Also I could reach the green, which was a big reason why I took a drop. If I took a drop I could still reach the green, and if I were to chip out I was only going to get 20, 30 yards out of it."

He said the decision was quick.

"I took my shoes off just to see if I could get in and see if there was like some footing, if the creek was shallow or something," he said. "Because I could see the ball, and I could have definitely got a club on it. It was, off the tee it was just hanging, hanging, hanging, it looked like — I just hit it off the heel and so it pulled."

After the drop, Spieth’s third shot left him 44 yards from the green. He chipped it to within four feet of the hole.

"I got really lucky on the lie I had after the third (shot)," he said. "It was sitting really nicely, and if it had gone another yard I couldn't have hit it high because I would have been under the tree. The lie was good and the greens were a little softer. So all in all, it was a really good save, just to not have to make a long putt or anything. But it was, walking over there, that was as good as I could have asked for."

Jordan Spieth made the short putt for par and finished the round tied for fifth after two rounds.

How did Jordan Spieth perform in the second round at the Memorial Tournament?

Jordan Spieth carded a 3-under 69 score in the second round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club on Friday. He made a bogey on the par-3 4th hole but bounced back with a birdie on the par-5 7th to finish the front nine at even par. On the back nine, he made four birdies and one bogey on the par-4 14th to close with 33.

Here is a complete look at Jordan Spieth’s Round 2 performance:

Front Nine (Out):

Hole 1: Par 4 – 4

Hole 2: Par 4 – 4

Hole 3: Par 4 – 4

Hole 4: Par 3 – 4

Hole 5: Par 5 – 5

Hole 6: Par 4 – 4

Hole 7: Par 5 – 4

Hole 8: Par 3 – 3

Hole 9: Par 4 – 4

Total: 36

Back Nine (In):

Hole 10: Par 4 – 4

Hole 11: Par 5 – 5

Hole 12: Par 3 – 3

Hole 13: Par 4 – 3

Hole 14: Par 4 – 5

Hole 15: Par 5 – 4

Hole 16: Par 3 – 3

Hole 17: Par 4 – 3

Hole 18: Par 4 – 3

Total: 33

This marks Jordan Spieth’s 14th start of the 2025 season. While he is yet to pick up a win, he has secured three top-10 finishes so far.

