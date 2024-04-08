“The lentil stew is definitely the highlight for me” – Jon Rahm details his expectation from the Masters Champions dinner 

Jon Rahm opened up about his expectations for the Masters Champions dinner during a post-tournament press conference following the LIV Golf Miami event. The Spanish golfer, who finished in a tie for fourth place, will now proceed to defend his title at this week's Masters.

The prestigious Augusta event upholds the tradition of hosting a Champions dinner ahead of the tournament. Rahm has already unveiled the menu for his dinner, and at a recent press conference, he shared details about the delicious food that will be served.

Speaking about the Masters' Champions dinner, Rahm said:

"With all the respect to everybody cooking that week, I still have to say my grandma's. I hope they can get close. Probably not, because in my mind, I have it built up too. Obviously, Grandma and Mama's cooking is always going to be better than anybody else's.

"Even though if you follow the recipe to a T, for some reason, it always tastes different. So, the lentil stew is definitely the highlight for me."(15:19-15:45)

However, as Jon Rahm finished up his sentence, Bubba Watson jumped in and said:

"I will be able to sneak in his cheeseburger slotters."

To which someone asked the golfer, "Watson, is that a thing?"

Replying to them, Watson said:

"He eats his own food before he goes because he doesn't like, he likes American you know kind of playing."

To which Rahm added:

"I mean, he can do whatever he wants it's not a big deal. He can if he wants to sneak in the cheeseburger. He's more than welcome."

It is important to note that the Masters Champion dinner is exclusively held for the previous year's tournament winners. Bubba Watson will be playing in the tournament as a past winner of the event, having won the Masters in 2012 and 2014.

In addition to Watson and Jon Rahm, other LIV golfers who will tee off this week include Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Adrian Meronk, and Phil Mickelson. Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, and Cameron Smith will also be playing this week.

What is Jon Rahm's menu for Champions Dinner?

Jon Rahm has included delicious Spanish dishes in his menu for the Masters Dinner.

Here is the full menu of the Champions Dinner:

Starters (tapas y pinxtos)

Ibericos: Acord-fed iberian ham cured pork loin

Idiazabal con Trufa Negra: Idiazabal cheese, black truffle

Tortilla de Patatas: Spanish omelette, onions, confit potatoes

Chistorra con Patata: Spicy basque chorizo, potato

Lentejas Estofadas: Mama Rahm’s classic lentil stew

Croqueta de Pollo: Creamy chicken fritters, confit potatoes

First course

Ensalada de Txangurro: Basque crab salad, potato

Main course (choice of)

Chuleton a la Parilla: Basque ribeye, tudela lettuce, piquillo peppers

Dessert

Rodaballo al Pil-Pil: Turbot, navarra white asparagus

The 2024 Masters is scheduled to take place from April 11 to 14 at the Augusta National Golf Course.