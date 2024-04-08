“Really doesn't make a difference” – Jon Rahm gives hot-take on competing at the Masters as a LIV Golf player

Jon Rahm will defend his title at the Masters this week. However, unlike last year when he played as part of the PGA Tour, the Spanish golfer will compete in the tournament as a member of LIV Golf.

After winning the Masters, Rahm joined LIV Golf by the end of the year, earning an exemption to compete in the Major event as the past winner. Recently, the Spaniard competed at the LIV Golf Miami event, and during the press conference, he was asked about how he felt playing with PGA Tour players, including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy at the Masters, from whom he had recently become disconnected.

Speaking about playing at the Masters, Rahm said:

"No, I mean the Masters is the Masters. I don't think there's any difference whether you play PGA Tour, LIV, European Tour or Sunshine Tour. Really doesn't make a difference. A major is a Major. You could have asked me the same question last year with some of the lift players coming in, right, so I wouldn't say this anything added to it now."(13:03-13:25)

Additionally, Rahm spoke about defending his title this week. He said:

"Being a major and maybe not playing for your team, I can't think, I can't tell you that I'm thinking about. The players that maybe should be there shouldn't be there. I think I have enough of my plate going into next week trying to win another one. So it would be a great story if one of us were to do it right and be great to support it but not that its going to be in my mind though."(14:03-15:09)

It is important to note that Dean Burnmester won the LIV Golf Miami event. However, Jon Rahm's team, Legion XIII, emerged victorious at the team event.

How did Jon Rahm play at the LIV Golf Miami?

Rahm had a smooth outing at the 2024 LIV Golf event, delivering a commendable performance. The Spanish golfer commenced his campaign with an opening round of under par 3.

In the second round, he managed to shoot under 2, followed by another round of under 3. His performance included four birdies, an eagle, and a double bogey on the 10th hole.

In the subsequent round, Rahm again started strongly with a birdie on the first hole but encountered a setback with a bogey on the third. Despite this, he showcased amazing by shooting a birdie on the sixth, followed by another bogey on the next hole. Rahm then carded four birdies and two bogeys to score 2-under 72 for the round.

As the competition progressed, Rahm's game continued to impress. In the final round, he recorded three bogeys and six birdies, finishing with a score of 3-under 72.

Jon Rahm finished in a tie for fourth place alongside Marc Leishman and Tyrrell Hatton at the LIV Golf Miami.