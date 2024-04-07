Who is leading the 2024 LIV Golf Miami after Day 2? Round 2 leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2024 LIV Golf Miami was played this Saturday, April 6 at Trump National Doral. While there weren't many changes at the top of the leaderboard, a fierce battle is predicted on the third and final day.

Sergio Garcia is the sole leader of the LIV Golf Miami with a score of 9 under. Nine players follow him at three strokes or less, four of whom are tied for second place.

Sergio Garcia, LIV Golf Miami (Image via Getty).

2024 LIV Golf Miami Round 2 leaderboard explored

Below is the leaderboard for the 2024 LIV Golf Miami:

1 Sergio Garcia -9

T2 Talor Gooch -7

T2 Matthew Wolff -7

T2 Dean Burmester -7

T2 Tayrrell Hatton -7

T6 Louis Oosthuizen -6

T6 Kieran Vincent -6

T6 Adrian Meronk -6

T6 Patrick Reed -6

T6 Richard Bland -6

T11 Jon Rahm -5

T11 Marc Leishman -5

T13 Peter Uihlein -4

T13 Mito Pereira -4

T13 Joaquin Niemann -4

T16 Bryson DeChambeau -3

T16 Dustin Johnson -3

T16 Thomas Pieters -3

T16 Brendan Steele -3

T20 Kevin Na -2

T20 Abraham Ancer -2

T20 Anirban Lahiri -2

T20 Scott Vincent -2

T20 Paul Casey -2

T25 Caleb Surratt -1

T25 Cameron Tringale -1

T25 Carlos Ortiz -1

T28 Harold Varner III E

T28 Kalle Samooja E

T28 Bubba Watson E

T28 Henrik Stenson E

T32 Charl Schwartzel +1

T32 Eugenio Chacarra +1

T32 Martin Kaymer +1

T35 Branden Grace +2

T35 Brooks Koepka +2

T35 Ian Poulter +2

T38 Graeme McDowell +3

T39 Danny Lee +4

T39 Phil Mickelson +4

T39 Jason Kokrak +4

T39 Sebastian Muñoz +4

T43 Pat Perez +5

T43 Matt Jones +5

T45 Lee Westwood +6

T45 David Puig +6

T45 Lucas Herbert +6

T45 Hudson Swafford +6

T49 Charl Howell III +8

T49 Andy Ogletree +8

T49 Sam Horsfield +8

52 Jinichiro Kozuma +11

53 Anthony Kim +13

Sergio Garcia played his round with six birdies and two bogeys to take a two-stroke lead over the four players tied for second place and is looking for his first victory at LIV Golf (he has finished second twice before).

The best second-round score (6 under) was posted by Adrian Mewronk and Kieran Vincent, which moved them to T6 with 18 holes to play. The individual leader of the season, Joaquin Niemann, scored 1 under for the round and is T13 with an overall score of 4 under.

In the team competition, Jon Rahm's Legion XIII is in first place, thanks in major part to the performances of Tyrrell Hatton and Kieran Vincent, who are in contention for the title.

Legion XIII is three strokes ahead of Bubba Watson's RangeGoats GC, which also has one player ranked at the top of the leaderboard (Matt Wolff). Louis Oosthuizen's Stinger GC is in third place, eight strokes behind the leaders.