The LPGA JM Eagle LA Championship R4 weather forecast

The JM Eagle LA Championship, so far, has been a banger among fans. The event began on April 17 and featured over 140 golfers from around the world. It is taking place in the great El Caballero Country Club in Tarzana, California. Currently, the final round of the tournament is underway, and here's the weather report for the day.

The LPGA released a weather report stating that there will be a clear sky for everyone during round 4 of the JM Eagle LA Championship. It will be sunny all day, but clouds may appear towards the end of the day. There is no chance of rain or lightning throughout the day. The temperature will range from 53°F in the morning to 73°F in the evening.

There will be less wind during the morning, making the golf swing more difficult for the players. Toward the end of the day, the wind is expected to increase in speed, ranging from 3 Mph to 10 Mph. The evening wind can be towards the south-west direction. Here's a look at the X post by LPGA regarding the weather report:

So far, the competition in the JM Eagle LA Championship has been fierce, and even world number one Nelly Korda is in contention to win it all. Ingrid Lindblad, Lauren Coughlin, and Akie Iwai are tied for first place on the leaderboard.

All of them have used 17 shots less than par, so the final round can potentially decide their fate in the JM Eagle LA Championship. If the three of them are still tied after this round, a three-way playoff is expected.

Notable names that didn't make the cut at the JM Eagle LA Championship

This year's JM Eagle LA Championship has been quite competitive. This is why the cut this year was 4 under par after two rounds. While leaders such as Akie Iwai were well ahead of the cut, many other notable names did not make the cut. Here are a few of those names who missed the cut:

Brooke Henderson : Surprisingly, Henderson finished with a total score of +3 (141). She had shot a 72 in Round 1 and a 69 in Round 2.

: Surprisingly, Henderson finished with a total score of +3 (141). She had shot a 72 in Round 1 and a 69 in Round 2. Lexi Thompson : She finished with a total score of +2 (142), shooting a 72 in Round 1 and a 70 in Round 2.

: She finished with a total score of +2 (142), shooting a 72 in Round 1 and a 70 in Round 2. Lilia Vu : In Round 1, Vu shot a 69, placing her at -3. She indeed played great however, she was unable to advance to the weekend rounds, as the cutline was set at 4-under par.

: In Round 1, Vu shot a 69, placing her at -3. She indeed played great however, she was unable to advance to the weekend rounds, as the cutline was set at 4-under par. Georgia Hall : In the first round, Hall carded a 71, which placed her at -1. But the twist happened in the second round when she shot a 74, bringing her total score to +1.

: In the first round, Hall carded a 71, which placed her at -1. But the twist happened in the second round when she shot a 74, bringing her total score to +1. Jennifer Kupcho: Unfortunately, Kupcho also missed the cut as she finished the two rounds with a total score of +6 (150).

