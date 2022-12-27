Create

The Masters 2023 Invitations: Golfers confirmed to have received invitations

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Dec 27, 2022 01:37 PM IST
Scottie Scheffler
2022 The Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler (Image via Golf Digest)

Qualifying players received invitations to the Masters 2023 last week. Following a lengthy debate, the LIV Golf players were also invited to compete in the year's major tournament, which will be held from April 6 to 9 at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Players showed their excitement for the championship by sharing their invitations on social media. The list has been made public, and it includes some well-known names.

Past champions who will not be competing in the tournament were also invited. Officials released 19 categories in which players were chosen.

The Masters 2023 qualifying categories

  • 1: Masters Champions (lifetime)
  • 2: U.S. Open champions (five years)
  • 3: Open champions (five years)
  • 4: PGA champion (five years)
  • 5: Players champion (three years)
  • 6: Current Olympic gold medalist (one year)
  • 7: Current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up (one year)
  • 8: Current British Amateur champion (one year)
  • 9: Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion (one year)
  • 10: Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion (one year)
  • 11: Current Latin America Amateur champion (one year)
  • 12: First 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters
  • 13: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's U.S. Open
  • 14: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's Open Championship
  • 15: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship
  • 16: Winners of PGA Tour regular-season and playoff events that award at least a full allocation of FedEx Cup points
  • 17: Qualifiers from the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship (top 30 in FedEx Cup)
  • 18: 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year
  • 19: 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters

The Masters 2023 Invitees

Past Masters champions

  • Fred Couples
  • Sergio Garcia
  • Dustin Johnson
  • Zach Johnson
  • Bernhard Langer
  • Sandy Lyle
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Larry Mize
  • Jose Maria Olazabal
  • Phil Mickelson
  • Patrick Reed
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Charl Schwartzel
  • Adam Scott
  • Vijay Singh
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Bubba Watson
  • Mike Weir
  • Danny Willett
  • Tiger Woods

U.S. Open champions 2018-2022

  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Gary Woodland
  • Jon Rahm

British Open champions 2018-2022

  • Shane Lowry
  • Francesco Molinari
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Cam Smith

PGA champions 2018-2022

  • Justin Thomas

2022 U.S. Amateur Champion

  • Sam Bennett
  • Ben Carr

2022 British Amateur Champion

  • Aldrich Potgieter

2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

  • Harrison Crowe

2022 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

  • Matthew McClean

The first 12 players, including ties, in the 2022 Masters Tournament

  • Rory McIlroy
  • Will Zalatoris
  • Corey Conners
  • Sungjae Im
  • Cameron Champ

The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 British Open Championship

  • Cameron Young
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Viktor Hovland

The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 PGA Championship

  • Mito Pereira

Individual winners of PGA Tour events

  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Max Homa
  • K.H. Lee
  • Sam Burns
  • Billy Horschel
  • J.T. Poston
  • Tony Finau
  • Tom Kim
  • Mackenzie Hughes
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Seamus Power
  • Russell Henley
  • Adam Svensson

Those qualifying for the 2022 Tour Championship

  • Sepp Straka
  • Tom Hoge
  • Joaquin Niemann
  • Brian Harman
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Scott Stallings
  • Talor Gooch

The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

  • Abraham Ancer
  • Ryan Fox
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Kevin Kisner
  • Kurt Kitayama
  • Jason Kokrak
  • Adrian Meronk
  • Kevin Na
  • Alex Noren
  • Louis Oosthuizen
  • Thomas Pieters
  • Harold Varner III
  • Aaron Wise

Past champions not expected to play

  • Tommy Aaron
  • Jack Burke Jr.
  • Angel Cabrera
  • Charles Coody
  • Ben Crenshaw
  • Nick Faldo
  • Raymond Floyd
  • Trevor Immelman
  • Jack Nicklaus
  • Mark O'Meara
  • Gary Player
  • Craig Stadler
  • Tom Watson
  • Ian Woosnam
  • Fuzzy Zoeller

