The Masters 2023 Invitations: Golfers confirmed to have received invitations

Qualifying players received invitations to the Masters 2023 last week. Following a lengthy debate, the LIV Golf players were also invited to compete in the year's major tournament, which will be held from April 6 to 9 at the Augusta National Golf Club.
Players showed their excitement for the championship by sharing their invitations on social media. The list has been made public, and it includes some well-known names.
Past champions who will not be competing in the tournament were also invited. Officials released 19 categories in which players were chosen.
The Masters 2023 qualifying categories
- 1: Masters Champions (lifetime)
- 2: U.S. Open champions (five years)
- 3: Open champions (five years)
- 4: PGA champion (five years)
- 5: Players champion (three years)
- 6: Current Olympic gold medalist (one year)
- 7: Current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up (one year)
- 8: Current British Amateur champion (one year)
- 9: Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion (one year)
- 10: Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion (one year)
- 11: Current Latin America Amateur champion (one year)
- 12: First 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters
- 13: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's U.S. Open
- 14: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's Open Championship
- 15: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship
- 16: Winners of PGA Tour regular-season and playoff events that award at least a full allocation of FedEx Cup points
- 17: Qualifiers from the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship (top 30 in FedEx Cup)
- 18: 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year
- 19: 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters
The Masters 2023 Invitees
Past Masters champions
- Fred Couples
- Sergio Garcia
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Bernhard Langer
- Sandy Lyle
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Larry Mize
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Phil Mickelson
- Patrick Reed
- Scottie Scheffler
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Jordan Spieth
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Tiger Woods
U.S. Open champions 2018-2022
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Brooks Koepka
- Gary Woodland
- Jon Rahm
British Open champions 2018-2022
- Shane Lowry
- Francesco Molinari
- Collin Morikawa
- Cam Smith
PGA champions 2018-2022
- Justin Thomas
2022 U.S. Amateur Champion
- Sam Bennett
- Ben Carr
2022 British Amateur Champion
- Aldrich Potgieter
2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion
- Harrison Crowe
2022 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion
- Matthew McClean
The first 12 players, including ties, in the 2022 Masters Tournament
- Rory McIlroy
- Will Zalatoris
- Corey Conners
- Sungjae Im
- Cameron Champ
The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 British Open Championship
- Cameron Young
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Viktor Hovland
The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 PGA Championship
- Mito Pereira
Individual winners of PGA Tour events
- Patrick Cantlay
- Xander Schauffele
- Max Homa
- K.H. Lee
- Sam Burns
- Billy Horschel
- J.T. Poston
- Tony Finau
- Tom Kim
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Keegan Bradley
- Seamus Power
- Russell Henley
- Adam Svensson
Those qualifying for the 2022 Tour Championship
- Sepp Straka
- Tom Hoge
- Joaquin Niemann
- Brian Harman
- Sahith Theegala
- Scott Stallings
- Talor Gooch
The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year
- Abraham Ancer
- Ryan Fox
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jason Kokrak
- Adrian Meronk
- Kevin Na
- Alex Noren
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Thomas Pieters
- Harold Varner III
- Aaron Wise
Past champions not expected to play
- Tommy Aaron
- Jack Burke Jr.
- Angel Cabrera
- Charles Coody
- Ben Crenshaw
- Nick Faldo
- Raymond Floyd
- Trevor Immelman
- Jack Nicklaus
- Mark O'Meara
- Gary Player
- Craig Stadler
- Tom Watson
- Ian Woosnam
- Fuzzy Zoeller
