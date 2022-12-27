The Masters 2023 Invitations: Golfers confirmed to have received invitations

Qualifying players received invitations to the Masters 2023 last week. Following a lengthy debate, the LIV Golf players were also invited to compete in the year's major tournament, which will be held from April 6 to 9 at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Players showed their excitement for the championship by sharing their invitations on social media. The list has been made public, and it includes some well-known names.

Past champions who will not be competing in the tournament were also invited. Officials released 19 categories in which players were chosen.

The Masters 2023 qualifying categories

1: Masters Champions (lifetime)

2: U.S. Open champions (five years)

3: Open champions (five years)

4: PGA champion (five years)

5: Players champion (three years)

6: Current Olympic gold medalist (one year)

7: Current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up (one year)

8: Current British Amateur champion (one year)

9: Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion (one year)

10: Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion (one year)

11: Current Latin America Amateur champion (one year)

12: First 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters

13: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's U.S. Open

14: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's Open Championship

15: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship

16: Winners of PGA Tour regular-season and playoff events that award at least a full allocation of FedEx Cup points

17: Qualifiers from the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship (top 30 in FedEx Cup)

18: 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

19: 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters

The Masters 2023 Invitees

Past Masters champions

Fred Couples

Sergio Garcia

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Bernhard Langer

Sandy Lyle

Hideki Matsuyama

Larry Mize

Jose Maria Olazabal

Phil Mickelson

Patrick Reed

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Jordan Spieth

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Tiger Woods

U.S. Open champions 2018-2022

Bryson DeChambeau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Brooks Koepka

Gary Woodland

Jon Rahm

British Open champions 2018-2022

Shane Lowry

Francesco Molinari

Collin Morikawa

Cam Smith

PGA champions 2018-2022

Justin Thomas

2022 U.S. Amateur Champion

Sam Bennett

Ben Carr

2022 British Amateur Champion

Aldrich Potgieter

2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

Harrison Crowe

2022 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

Matthew McClean

The first 12 players, including ties, in the 2022 Masters Tournament

Rory McIlroy

Will Zalatoris

Corey Conners

Sungjae Im

Cameron Champ

The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 British Open Championship

Cameron Young

Tommy Fleetwood

Viktor Hovland

The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 PGA Championship

Mito Pereira

Individual winners of PGA Tour events

Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele

Max Homa

K.H. Lee

Sam Burns

Billy Horschel

J.T. Poston

Tony Finau

Tom Kim

Mackenzie Hughes

Keegan Bradley

Seamus Power

Russell Henley

Adam Svensson

Those qualifying for the 2022 Tour Championship

Sepp Straka

Tom Hoge

Joaquin Niemann

Brian Harman

Sahith Theegala

Scott Stallings

Talor Gooch

The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

Abraham Ancer

Ryan Fox

Tyrrell Hatton

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Jason Kokrak

Adrian Meronk

Kevin Na

Alex Noren

Louis Oosthuizen

Thomas Pieters

Harold Varner III

Aaron Wise

Past champions not expected to play

Tommy Aaron

Jack Burke Jr.

Angel Cabrera

Charles Coody

Ben Crenshaw

Nick Faldo

Raymond Floyd

Trevor Immelman

Jack Nicklaus

Mark O'Meara

Gary Player

Craig Stadler

Tom Watson

Ian Woosnam

Fuzzy Zoeller

