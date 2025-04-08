The Masters 2025 Expert Picks: 5 names who could shine at Augusta

The top names are in Augusta, Georgia, for the Masters 2025, the first major of the season. The event will be played from Thursday, April 10, to Sunday, April 13, at the iconic Augusta National.
The Masters 2025 field features 96 players competing for the iconic green jacket. The top stars like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau are among the favorites once again.
In this article, we’ll look at five notable picks outside the favorites who could do well at Augusta National.
The Masters 2025 Expert Picks explored
1) Cameron Smith
Cameron Smith hasn't missed a weekend at Augusta since 2018 and has made five top-10s, including two top-3 finishes. Speaking of recent form, the Australian tied for ninth at LIV Golf Miami.
2) Ludvig Aberg
Ludvig Aberg began the season with two top-10s, including a win at the Genesis Invitational, but then missed two straight cuts coming into Augusta week.
As per SportsLine, last year's runner-up is +1800 to win the Green Jacket in his second start at Augusta.
3) Tommy Fleetwood
Tommy Fleetwood hasn't won a title on the PGA Tour but has been quite consistent. Speaking of recent performances, he hasn't missed a cut this season and posted a T5 finish at the Genesis Invitational.
As for past results, Fleetwood has four top-20 finishes at the Masters, including a T3 finish last year.
4) Robert MacIntyre
Robert MacIntyre is making his third Masters Tournament start, but his first in three years. Speaking of recent form, he has posted two top-10 finishes in seven starts.
In his past two starts at Augusta, MacIntyre has recorded top-25 finishes, including a T12 in 2021.
5) Joaquin Niemann
Joaquin Niemann has made straight top tens in the past four official starts. Besides, he has claimed two wins in four LIV Golf starts and is leading the season standings.
Speaking of the past results, Niemann has made it to the weekend in all four starts at the Masters and posted a T16 in 2023. This week, he is +2800 to win the Masters 2025.