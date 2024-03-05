The Masters launches a $100 ‘Taste of the Masters’ meal box experience for fans

The "Majors season" is getting closer and The Masters Tournament is already making noise. The Augusta National Golf Club's event has carried out several promotional actions, and on Monday, March 4, it launched another popular option. It is "The Taste of The Masters," a snack kit that fans can purchase and have delivered to their homes. The kit includes pimento cheese, the culinary hallmark of The Masters, as well as tournament souvenir cups, coasters, and wax paper.

"The Taste of The Masters" kit comes in two formats — The Classics Kit and the Large Hosting Kit. The first is designed to serve four to six people and costs $99.95, and the second is designed for 12-14 guests and is priced at $179.95.

This is the composition of both kits:

The Classics Kit

Pimento Cheese (240z)

Plain Potato Chips (6)

Moon Pies (6)

Masters Branded Souvenir Cups (sleeve of 12)

Masters Branded Wax Paper (sleeve of 12 sheets)

Masters Coasters (pack of 12)

Hosting Kit Materials

Large Hosting Kit

Egg Salad (2402)

Pimento Cheese (2402)

Pork Bar-B-Que (2402)

Plain Potato Chips (6)

Bar-B-Que Potato Chips (6)

Chocolate Chip Cookies (6)

Georgia Pecan Caramel Popcorn (6)

Masters Branded Souvenir Cups (sleeve of 25)

Masters Branded Wax Paper (sleeve of 12 sheets)

Masters Coasters (pack of 12)

Hosting Kit Materials

Bread and buns are not included in both formats, but the shipping is.

"The Taste of The Masters" is an initiative that emerged several seasons ago. The idea is to give fans a chance to experience the atmosphere of the event even if they can't physically be at Augusta National.

What does the Masters field look like?

The 2024 edition of The Masters will be played between April 11 and 14. Although there are still several places to be defined in the field of the event, most of the players who will be present are already known.

The main figures of the golf world will be there at Augusta National regardless of the controversy that exists between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. Players such as Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland, and Bryson DeChambeau will grace the event.

There will be no shortage of players, with a lot of history for the event and the golf world in a general sense. Two of them will be Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. It remains to be seen in what physical condition Woods arrives, as Mickelson has been playing without setbacks at LIV Golf.

The event awarded three special invitations. One of them has gone to Chilean Joaquin Niemann, who is in one of the best phases of his career. The other two beneficiaries are Japan's Ryo Hisatsune and Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen.

The field has very little capacity left. The champions of the five PGA Tour tournaments to be held before the first Major of the season, as well as the Top 50 of the world ranking the week before the event (not otherwise exempt), are the only spots still to be defined.