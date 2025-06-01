The Masters raises ticket prices for lottery winners in 2026, as applications are now open

The Masters 2025 was a massive success for the PGA Tour. It was a memorable tournament because Rory McIlroy completed his career Grand Slam after an 11-year wait. He became only the sixth golfer to accomplish the feat. There was a lot of attention globally, and it appears that the PGA is utilizing it to increase the Masters 2026 ticket costs.

Ad

Augusta National uses a lottery system to distribute tickets to the general public. On June 1, the window for the tournament's 2026 edition opened, with increased fees.

Typically, the prices for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were $100 per day, while the four days of the tournament were $140 per day. However, this year's fees have increased to $120 per day for practice days and $160 per day for the tournament. There's also the option to purchase a Four-Day Tournament Badge, which allows fans to participate on all days of the Masters.

Ad

Trending

This batch is generally worth $450, but it's expected to increase. On practice days, fans can apply for up to four tickets per day, but on tournament days, they can only acquire two. This information was reported by reporter Josh Carpenter on X (previously Twitter):

"It appears @TheMasters has raised ticket prices for lottery winners in 2026. Last year's prices were $100 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday) and $140 for tournament days"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Masters 2026 lottery winners will be selected at random, and the results will be disclosed by the end of July. The tentative dates for the tournament are April 6-12.

What was the prize distribution for the Masters 2025?

PGA: PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

The Masters 2025 featured a large $21 million prize fund. Rory McIlroy won the event after a dramatic playoff against Justin Rose, making a birdie on the first hole. He earned $4.2 million for winning the tournament.

Ad

Talking about the rest of the players, here's a breakdown of their payouts:

Rory McIlroy, -11/277, $4,200,000

P-2: Justin Rose, -11/277, $2,268,000

3: Patrick Reed, -9/279, $1,428,000

4: Scottie Scheffler, -8/280, $1,008,000

T-5: Sungjae Im, -7/281, $798,000

T-5: Bryson DeChambeau, -7/281, $798,000

7: Ludvig Aberg, -6/282, $703,500

T-8: Xander Schauffele, -5/283, $588,000

T-8: Zach Johnson, -5/283, $588,000

T-8: Jason Day, -5/283, $588,000

T-8: Corey Conners, -5/283, $588,000

T-12: Harris English, -4/284, $462,000

T-12: Max Homa, -4/284, $462,000

T-14: Bubba Watson, -3/285, $336,000

T-14: Jon Rahm, -3/285, $336,000

T-14: Jordan Spieht, -3/285, $336,000

T-14: Tyrrell Hatton, -3/285, $336,000

T-14: Matt McCarty, -3/285, $336,000

T-14: Tom Hoge, -3/285, $336,000

T-14: Collin Morikawa, -3/285, $336,000

T-21: Hideki Matsuyama, -2/286, $210,000

T-21: Davis Riley, -2/286, $210,000

T-21: Tommy Fleetwood, -2/286, $210,000

T-21: Daniel Berger, -2/286, $210,000

T-21: Byeong Hun An, -2/286, $210,000

T-21: Viktor Hovland, -2/286, $210,000

T-27: Aaron Rai, -1/287, $158,550

T-27: Michael Kim, -1/287, $158,550

T-29: Sahith Theegala, E/288, $142,800

T-29: Denny McCarthy, E/288, $142,800

T-29: Joaquin Niemann, E/288, $142,800

T-32: Brian Campbell, +1/289, $121,538

T-32: Maverick McNealy, +1/289, $121,538

T-32: Rasmus Hojgaard, +1/289, $121,538

T-32: Max Gresyserman, +1/289, $121,538

T-36: Justin Thomas, +2/290, $101,063

T-36: Brian Harman, +2/290, $101,063

T-36: Patrick Cantlay, +2/290, $101,063

T-36: Charl Schwartzel, +2/290, $101,063

T-40: Matt Fitzpatrick, +3/291, $88,200

T-40: Nick Taylor, +3/291, $88,200

T-42: Akshay Bhatia, +4/292, $75,600

T-42: Danny Willett, +4/292, $75,600

T-42: J.T. Poston, +4/292, $75,600

T-42: Shane Lowry, +4/292, $75,600

T-46: Wyndham Clark, +5/293, $61,180

T-46: Sam Burns, +5/293, $61,180

T-46: Davis Thompson, +5/293, $61,180

49: Min Woo Lee, +6/294, $54,600

50: J.J. Spaun, +7/295, $52,920

51: Nico Echavarria, +8/296, $51,660

T-52: Tom Kim, +9/297, $49,980

T-52: Stephan Jaeger, +9/297, $49,980

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More