"Doesn’t seem to be any optimism" - Golf insider casts doubt on LIV Golf–PGA Tour merger progress

Talks around the potential merger between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour appear to have stalled, with no signs of progress from either side. Despite the historic announcement of a possible partnership in 2023, the two leagues continue to operate separately.

Ad

The only time LIV and PGA Tour players currently share the same field is at major championships, where exemptions allow both sides to compete. Golf journalist Josh Carpenter recently spoke about the situation on the Dan on Golf Show. He said:

"There doesn't seem to be really any optimism in the industry. Like, that's from either side, from the LIV side or from the (PGA) Tour side, that if there's really any momentum around talks. It's kind of like a CBA negotiation you'd see between a union and a league. And there's been no discussion, to my knowledge, in the last few months." (0:06 onwards)

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

One major issue is the lack of communication between decision-makers. Reports suggest Yasir Al-Rumayyan, head of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), hasn’t been in contact with the Tour since their meeting at the White House in February.

Financial matters have also created roadblocks. The PGA Tour secured a $3 billion investment from the Strategic Sports Group (SSG), but most of the money hasn’t been used. In April, the Tour rejected a $1.5 billion offer from the PIF, signalling that it may prefer to move forward without their backing.

Ad

When asked if LIV Golf has made an impact despite the uncertainty, Carpenter said:

"Absolutely, I would say it's worked. Like, has it worked from a business standpoint, from a, like, revenue standpoint, a return on investment? Probably not. But from a conversation standpoint, you know, everyone just talks about LIV as it's just another one of the golf tours now, right? It's absolutely worked I think." (0:34 onwards)

Ad

For now, the LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger remains on hold with no clear path forward.

Scottie Scheffler says reunification is the responsibility of LIV Golf

Amid the ongoing uncertainty, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has weighed in on the situation, saying the responsibility for any reunification lies with the players who left for LIV Golf. When recently asked about the stalled talks, Scheffler pointed out that the division began when certain players decided to join LIV Golf and said that they should be the ones taking the initiative for any potential reunification.

Ad

“I'm still here playing the PGA TOUR. We had a tour where we all played together, and the guys that left, it's their responsibility I think to bring the tours back together. Go see where they're playing this week and ask them," said Scheffler.

Meanwhile, World No.2 Rory McIlroy, who has been vocal about the situation in the past, had a more patient view. He said that while a merger isn’t urgent, it will be important in the long term for the health of the professional game.

Ad

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan also addressed the issue earlier this year at the Players Championship. At the time, he admitted he couldn’t say when a deal might be finalized but made it clear that the Tour would not compromise its position or momentum.

"We're doing everything we can to bring the two sides together," Monahan said.

Monahan also mentioned that the involvement of President Donald Trump had made the possibility of a resolution more realistic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More