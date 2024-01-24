The Match 2024 to feature Rose Zhang, Lexi Thompson alongside Rory McIlroy and Max Homa

The ninth edition of Capital One's The Match will feature Rose Zhang, Lexi Thompson, Rory McIlroy, and Max Homa. After having no professional golfers last year, the exhibition event will mark the return of the pros in this edition. This is also the first time the event will feature female professionals.

The ninth edition of the made-for-TV event will be played on Monday, February 26, at The Park golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. It will be a 12-hole exhibition event and will be telecast on TNT Sports. The telecast as well as the simulcast will be available on TNT, TruTV, HLN, and the B/R Sports Add-On on Max.

The event will tee off next month at 6:30 p.m. ET. The extensive highlights and content will be available on Bleacher Report’s digital and social platforms. The broadcast team will feature the likes of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Trevor Immelman, Christina Kim, and Kathryn Tappen, while DJ Khaled and analyst Paul Bissonnette will also feature.

McIlroy is the only one with experience at Capital One's exhibition event. He previously made his debut at The Match VII in December 2022, where he and Tiger Woods competed against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. However, the experienced duo lost the event by 3 and 2 against them.

Lexi Thompson is an 11-time winner on the LPGA Tour and made her PGA Tour debut at the Shriners Children's Open last year, becoming only the seventh woman professional to do so.

Rose Zhang is an emerging professional who became a sensation last year after winning her first-ever start as a pro and then went on to make top-ten finishes in three majors. Homa is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour and most recently won the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour.

In all the previous editions of the match, the format used to be traditional match play with two teams competing against each other. However, this time all four players will compete individually in a 12-hole skins game. Each hole will have a certain amount of charity. They will use the same tees for the four par 3s but will have different tee boxes and distances for the remaining eight holes. The player raising the maximum funds after 12 holes will be awarded the trophy.

What happened in the eighth edition of Capital One's The Match?

On Thursday, June 29, last year, Match VIII took place, featuring the NFL duo Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes against the NBA pair of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The Kansas City Chiefs duo triumphed over the Golden State Warriors pair, beating them 3-and-2 at Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas.

This was Mahomes and Curry's second appearance at Capital One's exhibition event. While the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback tasted his first win after losing in the previous year, Curry faced a second defeat after previously faltering against the pair of Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley 4-and-3 in the third edition of The Match.