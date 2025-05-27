The Memorial Tournament 2025 power rankings: Scottie Scheffler still on top?

The Memorial Tournament 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, May 29 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The Jack Nicklaus-hosted event is PGA Tour’s latest Signature Event on the schedule and falls two weeks ahead of the US Open. Owing to this, the competition will feature a stacked field, headlined by World No.1 and event’s defending champion Scottie Scheffler.

Unsurprisingly, the reigning PGA Championship winner is also the favorites to win the Memorial Tournament. According to PGA Tour, the ace golfer leads the power rankings by a large margin, beating the likes of World No. 3 Xander Schauffele and No. 4 Collin Morikawa. Coming off the T4 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the 28-year-old will be eyeing a big comeback at Muirfield.

Sepp Straka follows the event favorite on PGA Tour’s power rankings. The Austrian golfer has recorded two wins this season, including the circuit’s last Signature Event at the Truist Championship. The 32-year-old has managed 10 top 15s so far and is a big pick for the weekend.

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry follows him on the table. Having missed the cut at the PGA Championship, the Irishman, who has three top 20s at Memorial, is deemed a solid pick to make a comeback performance at the Ohio event. Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick and Sam Burns are other names on the top 10 list. Interestingly, last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge winner Ben Griffin sits 15th on the power rankings.

Listed below are the top-15 power rankings for the Memorial Tournament 2025 (As per PGA Tour):

Scottie Scheffler Sepp Straka Shane Lowry Collin Morikawa Corey Conners Patrick Cantlay Matt Fitzpatrick Xander Schauffele Sam Burns Si Woo Kim Sungjae Im Hideki Matsuyama Tony Finau Denny McCarthy Ben Griffin

It is pertinent to note that the Memorial Tournament is one of only three signature events with a cut. Only golfers finishing in the top 50 and ties from the competition’s 72 player field will go through the weekend.

The Memorial Tournament 2025 early odds

Reigning Memorial Tournament champion Scottie Scheffler is the outright favorite to win this weekend. The 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year comes into the contest with 28-1 odds, according to SportsLine. Xander Schauffele follows him with 140-1 odds as Rory McIlroy sit the contest out. Collin Morikawa (160-1), Justin Thomas (180-1) and Patrick Cantlay (200-1) complete the top five.

Unlike PGA Tour’s power rankings, Sepp Straka sits lower on the odds list with 400-1 odds. He’s beaten by Ludvig Aberg (220-1), Viktor Hovland (300-1), Corey Conners (330-1), Tommy Fleetwood (330-1), Hideki Matsuyama (350-1) and Jordan Spieth (350-1) on the table. Interestingly, Matti Schmid sits in the latter half of the odds list with 1500-1 despite finishing solo second at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge.

Listed below are the top odds for the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield (as per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +280

Xander Schauffele +1400

Collin Morikawa +1600

Justin Thomas +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Ludvig Aberg +2200

Viktor Hovland +3000

Corey Conners +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Jordan Spieth +3500

Sepp Straka +4000

Si Woo Kim +4000

Shane Lowry +4000

Daniel Berger +4500

Denny McCarthy +4500

Tony Finau +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Sungjae Im +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Keegan Bradley +5500

Maverick McNealy +6000

Harris English +6000

Ben Griffin +6000

Robert MacIntyre +6500

Max Homa +7000

Adam Scott +7500

J.J. Spaun +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Rickie Fowler +8000

Aaron Rai +8000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Byeong Hun An +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Min Woo Lee +9000

Taylor Pendrith +9000

Mackenzie Hughes +9000

Andrew Novak +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

Michael Kim +11000

Justin Rose +11000

Sam Stevens +11000

Brian Harman +11000

Stephan Jaeger +12000

Ryan Gerard +12000

Eric Cole +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Max Greyserman +12000

Thomas Detry +12000

Ryan Fox +12000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000

Kevin Yu +12000

Cameron Young +12000

Jhonattan Vegas +15000

Jacob Bridgeman +15000

Matti Schmid +15000

Alex Smalley +15000

More details on the PGA Tour's latest Signature Event will be updated as the event progresses.

