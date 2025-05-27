The Memorial Tournament 2025 power rankings: Scottie Scheffler still on top?

The Memorial Tournament 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, May 29 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The Jack Nicklaus-hosted event is PGA Tour’s latest Signature Event on the schedule and falls two weeks ahead of the US Open. Owing to this, the competition will feature a stacked field, headlined by World No.1 and event’s defending champion Scottie Scheffler.
Unsurprisingly, the reigning PGA Championship winner is also the favorites to win the Memorial Tournament. According to PGA Tour, the ace golfer leads the power rankings by a large margin, beating the likes of World No. 3 Xander Schauffele and No. 4 Collin Morikawa. Coming off the T4 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the 28-year-old will be eyeing a big comeback at Muirfield.
Sepp Straka follows the event favorite on PGA Tour’s power rankings. The Austrian golfer has recorded two wins this season, including the circuit’s last Signature Event at the Truist Championship. The 32-year-old has managed 10 top 15s so far and is a big pick for the weekend.
Meanwhile, Shane Lowry follows him on the table. Having missed the cut at the PGA Championship, the Irishman, who has three top 20s at Memorial, is deemed a solid pick to make a comeback performance at the Ohio event. Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick and Sam Burns are other names on the top 10 list. Interestingly, last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge winner Ben Griffin sits 15th on the power rankings.
Listed below are the top-15 power rankings for the Memorial Tournament 2025 (As per PGA Tour):
- Scottie Scheffler
- Sepp Straka
- Shane Lowry
- Collin Morikawa
- Corey Conners
- Patrick Cantlay
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Xander Schauffele
- Sam Burns
- Si Woo Kim
- Sungjae Im
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Tony Finau
- Denny McCarthy
- Ben Griffin
It is pertinent to note that the Memorial Tournament is one of only three signature events with a cut. Only golfers finishing in the top 50 and ties from the competition’s 72 player field will go through the weekend.
The Memorial Tournament 2025 early odds
Reigning Memorial Tournament champion Scottie Scheffler is the outright favorite to win this weekend. The 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year comes into the contest with 28-1 odds, according to SportsLine. Xander Schauffele follows him with 140-1 odds as Rory McIlroy sit the contest out. Collin Morikawa (160-1), Justin Thomas (180-1) and Patrick Cantlay (200-1) complete the top five.
Unlike PGA Tour’s power rankings, Sepp Straka sits lower on the odds list with 400-1 odds. He’s beaten by Ludvig Aberg (220-1), Viktor Hovland (300-1), Corey Conners (330-1), Tommy Fleetwood (330-1), Hideki Matsuyama (350-1) and Jordan Spieth (350-1) on the table. Interestingly, Matti Schmid sits in the latter half of the odds list with 1500-1 despite finishing solo second at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge.
Listed below are the top odds for the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield (as per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +280
- Xander Schauffele +1400
- Collin Morikawa +1600
- Justin Thomas +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Ludvig Aberg +2200
- Viktor Hovland +3000
- Corey Conners +3300
- Tommy Fleetwood +3300
- Hideki Matsuyama +3500
- Jordan Spieth +3500
- Sepp Straka +4000
- Si Woo Kim +4000
- Shane Lowry +4000
- Daniel Berger +4500
- Denny McCarthy +4500
- Tony Finau +5000
- Sam Burns +5000
- Russell Henley +5000
- Sungjae Im +5000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
- Keegan Bradley +5500
- Maverick McNealy +6000
- Harris English +6000
- Ben Griffin +6000
- Robert MacIntyre +6500
- Max Homa +7000
- Adam Scott +7500
- J.J. Spaun +8000
- J.T. Poston +8000
- Rickie Fowler +8000
- Aaron Rai +8000
- Akshay Bhatia +8000
- Wyndham Clark +8000
- Byeong Hun An +8000
- Alex Noren +8000
- Sahith Theegala +8000
- Min Woo Lee +9000
- Taylor Pendrith +9000
- Mackenzie Hughes +9000
- Andrew Novak +10000
- Davis Thompson +10000
- Michael Kim +11000
- Justin Rose +11000
- Sam Stevens +11000
- Brian Harman +11000
- Stephan Jaeger +12000
- Ryan Gerard +12000
- Eric Cole +12000
- Matt Kuchar +12000
- Max Greyserman +12000
- Thomas Detry +12000
- Ryan Fox +12000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000
- Kevin Yu +12000
- Cameron Young +12000
- Jhonattan Vegas +15000
- Jacob Bridgeman +15000
- Matti Schmid +15000
- Alex Smalley +15000
More details on the PGA Tour's latest Signature Event will be updated as the event progresses.