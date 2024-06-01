"The money that's going around is sustainable for golf" - PGA Tour pro Mackenzie Hughes says fans are 'tired' of hearing the money involved at events

Mackenzie Hughes recently stated that fans were tired of hearing about money all the time. He also added that winning the RBC Canadian Open would hold more value for him than winning a higher-prize event like the Memorial Tournament.

Hughes fired a 6-under 64 in the second round of the RBC Canadian Open to jump 28 spots to T4. During the round, he recorded five birdies and two eagles, along with three bogeys. He is now at 7-under, just three strokes behind the lead.

On Wednesday, May 29, during the pre-event press conference of the RBC Canadian Open, Mackenzie Hughes said that fans have been affected the most by the LIV Golf-PGA Tour situation.

Trending

"The fans are just tired of hearing about it, tired of hearing about the money," he said. "don't think the money that's going around is sustainable for golf."

The two-time PGA Tour winner added that he would love for the game to take the front seat instead of all the talks about LIV Golf and the purse size of the events. He said that people didn't care about it, and it seemed as if the media and the PGA Tour were pushing it down fans' throats.

"This (RBC Canadian Open) is a big tournament for me," he continued. "I would say far bigger than the one next week (Memorial Tournament), despite next week's being worth 20 million dollars. I'm here to win this trophy, it wouldn't matter if it was for a thousand bucks or a million bucks."

When will Mackenzie Hughes tee off at the RBC Canadian Open on Saturday?

Mackenzie Hughes is paired with David Skinns for Round 3 of the RBC Canadian Open. The duo will tee off at Hamilton Golf and Country Club on Saturday, June 1 at 3:05 pm ET.

Following the Friday round, Mackenzie Hughes is tied with Andrew Novak and Skinns at 7-under. While Novak carded a 3-under 67 in the second round, Skinns shot one-over 71 after firing a low 62 in the opener.

After two rounds, Ryan Fox and Robert MacIntyre are tied at the top at 10-under. While Fox fired a 64 on the second day, MacIntyre posted a bogey-free 66. Both are looking to win their first title on the PGA Tour.

The third round of the RBC Canadian Open will begin on Saturday at 9:25 am ET, with Mac Meissner teeing off from the first hole. C.T. Pan and Joseph Bramlett will be the first pair to tee off on Saturday. The duo will begin their round at 9:30 am ET.