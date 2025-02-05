"The money doesn't hurt": Lucas Glover suggests other penalties instead of fines for slow play

Lucas Glover has been one of the most outspoken players when it comes to pace of play issues on the PGA Tour. He's proposed several solutions, and now he has another idea. In Glover's eyes, the Tour needs to consider something else besides monetary fines.

Glover said that the Tour should consider docking players FedEx Cup points rather than money during his appearance on the 5 Clubs show on Golf Channel.

"That's how we're measured now. It's not the Money List anymore, it's the FedEx Cup points, and that can hurt. The money doesn't hurt. The fines and stuff as hard as it is to say, it doesn't hurt anybody because we play for so much... I think that could spur some guys on. There's an actual consequence to being slow and holding up guys behind you."

All season long, players try to accumulate as many FedEx Cup points as they can to make their lives easier in the playoffs and in the Tour Championship, and Glover believes docking those would make the most impact to try and motivate the slow players.

The LPGA Tour just implemented penalties for this year with regard to pace of play. Longer offenders will have stroke penalties, so their in-tournament performance will be impacted. In this scenario, Glover has proposed that season-long performance gets impacted instead.

Lucas Glover has a lot of plans to fix pace of play issues

Docking FedEx Cup points is just one of the many ways Lucas Glover believes the PGA Tour can help speed the game up. He recently called for Aimputt to be banned on tour.

Lucas Glover wants to speed things up (Image via Imagn)

Aside from that, he has several other ideas. Via Golfweek, he said:

"Every sprinkler head should be marked, not by a Tour caddie that’s walking the course on Monday. This should be up to the Tour or the tournament, so that a caddie that gets in a weird spot or a player that gets in a weird spot isn’t hunting for yardage. That takes time.”

Glover believes marking sprinklers and other things on the course will help golfers avoid them and limit the amount of time caddies and golfers spend trying to get out of them or away from them. He also said that they need to remove sign bearers from the game.

"Everybody's got a phone, everybody has leaderboard access…. you don't need sign bearers anymore. The feature is nice and it gives the kids a cool experience but they get in the way because they don't know where to walk.They stand in the fairway and the group behind has to wait for them to walk ahead – give those same kids a tutorial on raking and let them be the rakers. Still have the kids there,” Lucas Glover said.

The PGA veteran also mentioned having bunker scrapers with every group instead of letting caddies do it, as well as getting rid of honorary observers to speed things up.

