“The negativity was corrosive”: Max Homa shares how his caddie forced him from using certain phrases 

Max Homa's love for golf can be seen by his passionate play on the course. He has come a long way to be ranked World No. 8 today. Achieving excellence is not easy, and Max Homa has always been his hardest critic when it comes to playing golf.

While Homa has always been quite determined in his attitude, the one thing he does seem to lack is positivity. He is known to be cool and calm on the court, but his shortcomings are often a battle that he fights by himself. Often making poorly thought-out shots, Homa is quick to get frustrated with himself.

However, there was one person who always willed Max Homa the right way - his caddie Joe Greiner. He often stopped Homa from being negative, which in turn translated to him being calmer on and off course.

Speaking about his experiences Homa said via Golf Digest:

"My caddie, Joe Greiner, recently told me I had to stop saying 'I suck.' All golfers say it: 'That sucks, this sucks, you suck.' But I decided to not do it anymore. If you tell yourself you suck all the time, eventually you’re going to think you really do suck. For a while, I thought I did."

Since then, Homa has also laid off on some of his tweets, which were self-deprecating humor but were arguably too negative. While the humor was sometimes needed, it was perhaps unhealthy for him.

Max Homa has learned to slow down and re-evaluate while playing golf

Homa has learned to slow down and re-evaluate instead of getting angry. He has realized that one bad round does not negate all the practice that he has put in. Ultimately Max Homa's goal is working towards something bigger.

"I had to learn to slow down and take a breath. I don’t get mad anymore because I realized it’s a waste of energy. Anger will wear you out. That’s what changed the most this past year. I’m much more positive. Things don’t bother me in such a destructive manner."

Max Homa has had a pretty great 2023 season so far. He won the Farmers Insurance Open, came second at the Genesis Open, and third at the Tournament of Champions. The World No. 8 has certainly been proving himself as a capable golfer.