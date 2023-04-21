Who is Max Homa’s caddie? All you need to know about his number 2 and close friend

Joe Greiner is Max Homa's caddie. He is a lifelong friend with whom Homa used to play golf at Vista Valencia Golf Club in his native California. They met when Max was six years old and have been close friends ever since. Greiner holds the record on the club's par-3 golf course, something they both say he often reminds Homa of.

Greiner briefly worked with Homa in 2013 and then with American Kevin Chappell for a while. He stopped because Chappell had to undergo back surgery, prompting Greiner to take over the Homa bag in 2019. He has remained with him ever since.

In addition to being an excellent caddie, Joe Greiner is a very good player and at one time, had aspirations of becoming a professional golfer. He played college golf at College of the Canyons, a community college in Santa Clarita, California.

He was eventually invited to compete on the Professional Mini Tour, but took a break as he returned to earn his degree. Still, he maintained his goal of playing with the best for a while.

"I realized one day that I wanted to dedicate myself to this as a career and that this was something I wanted to do for the rest of my life," Greiner told CougarNews.com a few years ago. "Everything in my life was golf. If I wasn't playing or practicing, I was thinking about it," he added.

More than a caddie for Max Homa

Homa and Greiner at THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round (Image via Getty).

Like every good caddie, Joe Greiner not only advises Max Homa on the strategy of the course being played, but also weather conditions, proper club selection, and stroke selection. He also helps him maintain focus and confidence during each round, making him an indispensable partner.

Greiner makes no secret of his admiration for Homa. He recently told Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio:

"He's got this weird thing where he gets super nervous but his hands are very steady. He's got something special in him, that's for sure."

He may not have turned into a pro golfer, but seems to have formed a great partnership with Homa, as they have won several major PGA Tour tournaments together.

Homa and Greiner (Image via Getty).

Greiner was there with Homa when he won the Genesis Invitational and the Fortinet Championship in 2021, the Wells Fargo Championship in 2022, and again the Fortinet Championship that same year.

It has also seen him finish in at least one runner-up and 20 Top 10s. Joe Greiner can be said to be more than a caddie, a victory partner for Max Homa.

Currently, the number 7 in the world ranking is taking part in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, teaming up with Collin Morikawa. At the end of the first day of multiple ties, they were in 43rd place.

Of course, Greiner is there to take care of Homa’s bag and his Titleist 14-clubs equipment, of which he is a sports ambassador.

Poll : 0 votes