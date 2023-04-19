“Not many guys would do that” - Max Homa receives big praise from Collin Morikawa

Max Homa and Collin Morikawa are already making waves at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, although the tournament is still two days away. It’s just natural that their presence raised a lot of interest from the press as soon as they arrived at the facilities that will host the 29th tournament of the PGA Tour 2022–2023. They are, after all, one of the teams to beat, based on their performances in the most recent events and their respective places in the World Official Ranking of the tour.

And so, it has been. From TPC Lousiana, the youngest member of the "Homakawa" team was full of praise for Max Homa, with whom he shares not only the profession but also the State of birth and even the Alma Mater.

Morikawa about Max Homa: "His golf speaks wonders"

Morikawa praised Max Homa not just for his skills in golf but also his qualities as a person. He had this to say:

"You know, Max (Homa) has given me a lot of praise, and I'm going to give him a lot of praise right now. He was our volunteer assistant coach when I was in college, and you don't really do that when you are fighting for your card on the PGA Tour or you are grinding on the Korn Ferry Tour," Collin Morikawa said.

"And you don't really do that, you know. Not many guys would do that. So, the effort that he puts into things that he truly cares about and the people he loves, is incredible. And people see him on Twitter, people see him on social media, but he truly does care about a lot of people, and it's amazing how that comes through and it's just hard to find people like that and I'm very lucky to have someone like that as my partner this week. His golf speaks wonders, I mean, he is a Six-time PGA Tour winner," Morikawa added.

Max Homa is currently ranked seventh on the PGA Tour, while Collin Morikawa is 11. Both came to Avondale after low finishes at the RBC Heritage last week, but with an excellent previous season. Collin Morikawa, Max Homa's team, and defending champions Xander Schauffele (sixth) and Patrick Cantlay (fourth), are considered to have the best chances among the 80 couples that will compete in the tournament that begins on April 20.

Collin Morikawa @collin_morikawa My partner for this year’s @Zurich_Classic is the king of Twitter. Maybe I’ll start tweeting more until the tournament, what do you think @maxhoma23 ?? My partner for this year’s @Zurich_Classic is the king of Twitter. Maybe I’ll start tweeting more until the tournament, what do you think @maxhoma23?? https://t.co/Lz8JojFO2H

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the only official FedEx Cup event on the PGA Tour schedule that uses a two-men team format. It is played over four days, alternating between fourball (first and third days) and foursome (second and fourth days). After the second round, a cut will be made, leaving the top 33 pairs for the final two rounds.

Poll : 0 votes