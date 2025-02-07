The Open to award guaranteed spots to LIV Golfers - Reports

The Open Championship will grant exemptions to LIV golfers, starting at the Royal Portrush this year. According to journalist James Corrigan, this will be a "major" deal for the Saudi Arabia-backed golf league.

Corrigan, a popular journalist with The Telegraph, recently published this report on February 7. Although LIV and R&A refused to make statements, an official announcement is expected in the coming week. Shortly after the USGA's announcement, The Open Championship decided to offer guaranteed spots in the tournament. Underdog Golf broke the news on X:

Since its inception three years ago, the Saudi-backed golf tournament has sought to be recognized by the Majors. Due to the ongoing rift with the OWGR, LIV golfers were excluded from world ranking points. Before the Open's exemption reports arrived, the USGA decided to establish exemption criteria for LIV goflers for the US Open.

Now that golf's oldest Major will open its doors to golfers from the PIF-backed league, it's a huge win for LIV Golf. This is the same R&A that once banned former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman from entering St. Andrews. Norman was not allowed to be in the 150th edition of The Open Championship.

This report comes in the same week when LIV made a deal with broadcasting company, ITV. Niall Sloanne, the director of ITV talked about this partnership in a recent statement (as quoted by Bunkered):

“This is an exciting time for LIV Golf as we look ahead to the innovative 2025 season. This partnership delivers free-to-air coverage for fans in the UK, and we are delighted to welcome LIV Golf to ITV Sport.”

As the BBC Network has decided to discontinue their services at The Open and The Masters, LIV Golf will be the only live golf event available in the UK. LIV Golf will stream highlights and live play from all 14 events this year. In addition to ITV, LIV Golf's deal with FOX Sports is another major partnership achieved during Scott O'Neil's tenure.

The Open Championship 2025: Venue, dates and other details explored

The 153rd edition of this British golf Major will be held at Royal Portrush in County Antrim in Northern Ireland. As reported on its official website, the Major finally returns to Ireland after 68 years.

This year, the British golf Major will start on July 17th and finish on July 20th at the Dunluce Links course. This prestigious golf course was designed by Harry Colt in the 19th century. In 2015, the Dunluce Links course was redesigned by Martin Ebert. This 18-hole, par-72 golf course also features a 205-yard, par-3 14th hole, popularly known as the "Calamity".

Xander Schauffele will be defending his 2024 title at The Open Championship this year. Last year, he finished at the top of the leaderboard at this golf Major, shooting a four-round total of 9-under 275. Schauffele had a bogey-free final round, making two birdies on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine holes.

