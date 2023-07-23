The Open Championship 2023 Final Round tee times and pairings explored

Day 3 of The Open Championship 2023 ended with Brian Harman remaining in the lead. The golfer carded a third-round 2-under 69 and kept his lead at five. The 36-year-old American golfer, who hasn’t won in six years, is in pole position to clinch the prestigious trophy on the final day at Royal Liverpool.

Despite Jon Rahm’s strong charge on Saturday, Cameron Young finished second on The Open leaderboard. The golfer, who finished runner-up at the 2022 Open at St. Andrews, shot 5-under 66 to take solo second at 7 under. Meanwhile, Masters champion Rahm carded the round of the tournament at 8-under 63 on moving day. He stands third on the leaderboard.

Sepp Straka, Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland follow the top three into the final day.

The Open 2023 Sunday tee times

The final day of The Open Championship will tee off at 2:45 am with Christo Lamprecht and Danny Willett on the first tee. The pairing of Scott Stallings and Zach Fischer will follow suit at 2:55 am. Bryson DeChambeau will tee off with Andrew Putnam at 3:05 am.

Event leaders Cameron Young and Brian Harman will take their first at 9:15 am.

The complete tee times for The Open Championship Round 4 (all times Eastern):

1st tee

2:45 am - Christo Lamprecht, Danny Willett

2:55 am - Scott Stallings, Zach Fischer

3:05 am - Bryson DeChambeau, Andrew Putnam

3:15 am - Padraig Harrington, Robert MacIntyre

3:25 am - Adrian Otaegui, Adrian Meronk

3:35 am - Gary Woodland, Brandon Robinson Thompson

3:45 am - Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler

3:55 am - Thriston Lawrence, Marcel Siem

4:10 am - Kurt Kitayama, Richie Ramsay

4:20 am - Victor Perez, Adam Scott

4:30 am - Matthew Southgate, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

4:40 am - Zach Johnson, Hurly Long

4:50 am - Louis Oosthuizen, David Lingmerth

5:00 am - Laurie Canter, Alex Noren

5:10 am - Abraham Ancer, Oliver Wilson

5:20 am - Thomas Pieters, Joost Luiten

5:35 am - Jordan Smith, Rikuya Hoshino

5:45 am - Sami Valimaki, Ryan Fox

5:55 am - Brendon Todd, J.T. Poston

6:05 am - Guido Migliozzi, Michael Stewart

6:15 am - Stewart Cink, Henrik Stenson

6:25 am - Wyndham Clark, Richard Bland

6:35 am - Alexander Bjork, Byeong Hun An

6:45 am - Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton

7:00 am - Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith

7:10 am - Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

7:20 am - Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee

7:30 am - Jordan Spieth, Max Homa

7:40 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Romain Langasque

7:50 am - Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:00 am - Emiliano Grillo, Rory McIlroy

8:10 am - Matthew Jordan, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:25 am - Tom Kim, Thomas Detry

8:35 am - Shubhankar Sharma, Alex Fitzpatrick

8:45 am - Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka

8:55 am - Jason Day, Antoine Rozner

9:05 am - Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

9:15 am - Cameron Young, Brian Harman

The Open final leaderboard will be announced after Round 4.