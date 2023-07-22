The Open Championship weather: Should fans expect a rain delay in play on Saturday at Hoylake?

The 2023 Open Championship has concluded with two rounds without any disturbance. However, the third round will not be dry and sunny as the first two. The Royal Liverpool Golf Course is expected to get wet on Saturday, and even the tournament can get delayed.

According to Weather.com, the unsettling weather pattern in southern Europe could lead to rainfall in Hoylake this weekend, which could be a headache for the Open Championship.

Heavy rain is expected on Saturday, which will be periodic throughout the day. The temperature will be around high as 64 degrees Fahrenheit. There are 100 percent chances of rain on Saturday around half an inch and localized flood is possible.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny said about the weather at Royal Liverpool:

"Cloudy and damp conditions are in store for most of England and Wales into Saturday and Sunday, including at Royal Liverpool. Periods of rain can be expected most of the weekend, with an increase in humidity, as well."

The 2023 Open Championship will start with the third round on Saturday at 3:55 am ET with Robert MacIntyre and Rickie Fowler will be taking the first shot of the day. The tournament leader Brian Harman will take the last shot of the day at 10:30 am ET alongside Tommy Fleetwood.

The 2023 Open Championship Round 3 tee times

The 2023 Open Championship's Saturday round will begin around 9 am local time in the morning. Rain showers are forecast to begin in the morning, with heavy rains expected at any time of the day.

The following are the morning tee schedules for Round 3 of the 2023 Open Championship:

3:55 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler

4:05 a.m. – Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler

4:15 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay

4:25 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Scott Stallings

4:35 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Christo Lamprecht (a)

4:45 a.m. – Victor Perez, Ryan Fox

5:00 a.m. – Richie Ramsay, David Lingmerth

5:10 a.m. – Danny Willett, Sami Valimaki

5:20 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

5:30 a.m. – Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick

5:40 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, J.T. Poston

5:50 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed

6:00 a.m. – Rikuya Hoshino, Hurly Long

6:15 a.m. – Brandon Robinson Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton

6:25 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Sungjae Im

6:35 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Corey Conners

6:45 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Gary Woodland

6:55 a.m. – Romain Langasque, Brendon Todd

7:05 a.m. – Zack Fischer, Alex Fitzpatrick

7:15 a.m. – Jordan Smith, Joost Luiten

7:30 a.m. – Thomas Pieters, Adrian Meronk

7:40 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Oliver Wilson

7:50 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Abraham Ancer

Here are the afternoon tee times of the 2023 Open Championship:

8:00 a.m. – Alex Noren, Marcel Siem

8:10 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

8:20 a.m. – Tom Kim, Alexander Björk

8:30 a.m. – Laurie Canter, Richard Bland

8:45 a.m. – Antoine Rozner, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:55 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Henrik Stenson

9:05 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Matthew Jordan

9:15 a.m. – Michael Stewart, Guido Migliozzi

9:25 a.m. – Max Homa, Rory McIlroy

9:35 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Matthew Southgate

9:45 a.m. – Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth

10:00 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Adrian Otaegui

10:10 a.m. – Jason Day, Shubhankar Sharma

10:20 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Sepp Straka

10:30 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman

* All- Time ET

It is important to note that the first group of players will begin at 8:55 am local time, and the last group will begin at 3:30 pm local time.