“The pain is absolutely gone” – Tiger Woods gives major update on his injuries ahead of the PNC Championship 2023 tee off

After making a successful comeback at the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods is currently in Florida for the PNC Championship 2023. The ace golfer is set to tee off at the tournament for the fourth straight year. The event, being played at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club, will see him team up with his son Charlie Woods yet again.

Ahead of the PNC Championship, Woods has come out to reveal that he is fully fit for the outing. Speaking on the Bridgestone Golf Podcast, he stated his pain, which made him pull out of the Augusta Masters earlier this year, is “absolutely gone.” The 15-time major championship winner further noted that he made “some adaptations” to his golf swing during his recovery process.

Giving a major update on his injuries ahead of the PNC Championship 2023, Tiger Woods said:

“The pain is absolutely gone, it’s like my lower back. Now the surrounding areas those get more sore. But what I felt at Augusta is gone. It’s exciting to be able to walk. It’s exciting to be able to do things. I’ve had to make some adaptations to my golf swing.”

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods returned to the competitive field last month after sitting out a major part of the season. The golfer made a comeback at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas after surgery with a recently fused ankle. Woods was in his best physical health since his car accident in 2021.

The PGA Tour star walked the greens without a limp for the first time since the crash. He played all 72 holes without much discomfort and finished 18th in the 20-field event. Woods was able to card an even par after 72 holes and was also able to sink 19 birdies at the Albany Golf Club event. His long-distance putts were also lauded by the fans.

Tiger Woods’ PNC Championship 2023 odds

Team Woods will compete against the likes of Justin Thomas, Nelly Korda, John Daly, and defending champion Vijay Singh at the PNC Championship this weekend. Despite the stacked field, Tiger and Charlie are the favorites to claim the title at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. The father-son duo comes into the event at 11/4 odds.

It is pertinent to note that Team Woods has yet to secure a victory in the competition despite participating in the event thrice before. The duo showcased their best performance in 2021 when they made 11 consecutive birdies. However, they fell short in the final round and finished runner-up behind John Daly and his son John Daly II. They lost by just one stroke.

Last year, Team Woods finished T8 as Vijay Singh and his son Qass lifted the trophy. According to UniBet, Tiger Woods is favorite to win this year. The 2020 edition’s champion Team Thomas is the second favorite with 7/4 odds. Team Daly comes in with 9/2 odds while Team Kuchar sits behind them with 13/2 odds.