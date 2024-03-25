“The people’s champion” “Peter is going to Masters” – Fans react to Peter Malnati ending his 9-year winless drought on the PGA Tour

Fans congratulated Peter Malnati on winning his second PGA Tour event at the Valspar Championship 2024. The American golfer emerged victorious at the recently concluded PGA Tour event, securing an incredible two-stroke victory over Cameron Young.

It was Peter Malnati's second PGA Tour win and his first since 2015. Fans have been elated for the 36-year-old golfer for finally breaking his winless streak after nine years.

The PGA Tour shared a post on Peter Malnati's fabulous win on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"3,058 days since his last TOUR victory 🏆 @PeterMalnati is back in the winner’s circle @ValsparChamp!"

Fans jumped into the comments section to appreciate the golfer. One fan wrote:

"The people’s champion"

"Peter is going to the @TheMasters," another fan wrote.

"@PeterMalnati and his win today is why I watch PGA Tour. "It just feels so good." 250+ events since his last win in 2015. His win by 2 strokes was a helluva grind in a crazy scramble last day!" wrote another fan.

Following the 54 holes, Peter Malnati finished in second place. However, he was pretty impressive in the final round when he had five birdies and just one bogey to score 4-under 67 and jumped one spot on the leaderboard. He won $1.5 million in prize money along with 500 FedEx Cup points with the victory.

Cameron Young settled for second place, followed by Chandler Philips and Mackenzie Hughes, who finished in a tie for third place. Xander Schauffele finished in a tie for fifth place with Carl Yuan, Ryan Moore and Adam Hadwin.

A look at Peter Malnati's professional career

Peter Malnati began his professional journey in 2009 following a successful stint as an amateur. While studying at the University of Missouri, he played golf and embarked on his professional career soon after graduation. Initially, he competed on the mini-tours and secured a temporary exemption to participate in the Web.com Tour.

His first professional victory came at 2012 The Championship at Wintergreen Resort, where he defeated Chesson Hadley by one stroke. He finished 18th on the regular season money list of the Web.com Tour, earning his PGA Tour card for the 2014 season.

However, he struggled with his game in his debut year, finishing 178th in the FedEx Cup point list and losing his PGA Tour card. Following this setback, Malnati rejoined the Web.com Tour. However, in 2015, he won the Brasil Champions and regained his PGA Tour card.

Interestingly, later that year, in November, he secured his maiden PGA Tour event win at the Sanderson Farms Championship, clinching a one-stroke victory over William McGirt and David Toms. Despite challenges, he struggled to secure further victories. However, he finally emerged victorious at the Valspar Championship in 2024.