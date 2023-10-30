The PGA Tour faces calls for transparency amid suspensions tied to betting and gambling according to Eamon Lynch

Popular golf analyst Eamon Lynch believes that the PGA Tour's suspension of two players for betting on the Korn Ferry Tour event was a sign of the Tour's commitment to transparency rather than mere virtue signaling.

On Friday, October 27, two Korn Ferry Tour players, Vince India and Jake Staiano, were banned for betting on the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. India received a six-month suspension until March 17, 2024, under the PGA Tour integrity program, while Staiano was suspended for three months until December 10, 2023.

The PGA Tour clarified that both players did not gamble on the event in which they played.

On Sunday, October 29, Lynch wrote in his column in Golfweek that it was a welcome move by the Tour that it acknowledged the sanctions and announced them, unlike in the past. However, he added that there were still a few concerns that the Tour would have to address in the future.

One such concern is the implementation of the Tour's Integrity Program Manual, which does not allow any member from wagering on professional events. It also extends to caddies, families, agents, and trainers.

Lynch wrote in Golfweek:

"It’s clear-cut on paper, but awfully difficult to enforce."

"It’s unsurprising that the ban on betting is routinely flouted, but uneven enforcement doesn’t render the policy problematic, any more than DUI laws are undermined by the fact that many offenders get away with it. What is questionable is a lack of context in announcing violations."

Earlier this month, Byeong Hun An of South Korea was handed a three-month suspension for violating the PGA Tour drug policy. In An's case, it was stated that he was consuming cough syrup, which was a banned substance. However, in the wagering case, India and Staiano were not granted acknowledgment of the context. Lynch asked for clarity on the charges of gambling as well.

He also said:

"It’s akin to declaring a man guilty and sentenced without presenting interested parties with a glimpse of the evidence, a judicial approach that at least won’t cost the Tour any goodwill with its new business partner in Riyadh. The 'no further comment' dodge amounts to an abdication of obligation."

Lynch further wrote that while it was a welcome move by the Tour to inform fans about such incidents, it was essential to provide more clarity on how they occurred. Despite acknowledging the progress, he noted that it was still insufficient.

"Trust is a scarce commodity in the PGA Tour’s orbit right now. The suits in that glass-walled Global Home would do well to remember that in any enterprise trust is underpinned by transparency. The more of it, the better," he concluded.

What's next on the PGA Tour?

The PGA Tour will now head to Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship, the fifth event of the FedEx Fall series. The WWT Championship will take place at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur.

The Los Cabos event will feature an $8.2 million purse, with notable players such as Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala, Ludvig Aberg, Michael Block, and defending champion Russell Henley highlighting the field.