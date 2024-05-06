"The player dining was fabulous this week” - Taylor Pendrith says the food served at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 was ‘best of the year’

Taylor Pendrith thoroughly enjoyed the food provided for the players during last week's The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024.

The PGA Tour event, hosted at TPC Craig Ranch from May 2 to 5, marked Pendrith's first win on the circuit. He clinched a remarkable one-stroke win over Ben Kohles on Sunday, May 5.

In a post-tournament press conference, the Canadian golfer shared insights into his performance and his overall experience competing in the PGA Tour event. He lauded the food served at the tournament, describing it as "fabulous" and perhaps "the best of the year."

Speaking about the food served at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024, Pendrith said (via Ten Golf's YouTube channel):

"The player dining was fabulous this week. It was best of the year I think. The lunch was phenomenal, and I can't thank them enough for providing that. I love that kind of food. So I felt right at home, and it was very delicious." (8:18-8:38)

Having turned pro in 2014, Taylor Pendrith has won three professional events in his career. He won two tournaments at the PGA Tour Canada event, and last week marked his first win at a PGA Tour event.

A look at Taylor Pendrith's performance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024

Taylor Pendrith showcased exceptional play throughout all four rounds of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024. He commenced the event on Thursday, May 2, with a stellar opening round, carding 64. His bogey-free round included seven birdies, giving him a strong start at the event.

Starting from the first tee hole, Pendrith secured two consecutive birdies on the fourth and fifth holes, with another birdie on the ninth. He continued his impressive play on the back nine, making four more birdies to finish with a score of 7-under 64.

Moving to the second round, Pendrith faced challenges on the front nine after starting on the 10th hole. Despite two bogeys, he managed a birdie on the front nine. His performance on the back nine, though, was spectacular as he managed a birdie on the fifth and four consecutive birdies on the sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth holes.

Friday saw Pendrith deliver his lowest round of the tournament. A bogey-free display with four birdies and two eagles on the fifth and sixth holes, resulted in an impressive 8-under 63.

In the final round, he started the game with a birdie on the first hole, followed by five more birdies and a bogey.

Taylor Pendrith has played in 12 events this season and has three top-10 finishes, having made the cut at six events.