The Players Championship 2025 merch: How to buy, prices and more

The Players Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass brings high-quality golf action and an exciting range of merchandise for fans. It's inclusive for people attending in person or following from afar. The wide collection offers something for every golf enthusiast.

Official merchandise is available at the PGA Tour fan Shop, featuring various items, including apparel, headwear, and other accessories. Fans can avail of polos, shirts, and outwear from premium brands like Peter Millar, Barstool Golf, and Footjoy. The Peter Millar Navy THE PLAYERS Luck of the Irish performance jersey polo is priced at $129.99.

The PGA Tour fan shop offers layering options at Barstool Golf Light Blue THE PLAYERS performance pullover hoodie, available for $91.99, while the FootJoy Navy THE PLAYERS pullover hoodie is priced at $114.99.

Apart from clothing, golf accessories and memorabilia are also available for purchase. For collectors, items such as THE PLAYERS 16oz. Pete Dye 17 Pint Glass is priced at $14.99. The specialty collection provides exclusive designs that celebrate the 2025 championship. For people attending the event, the TPC Sawgrass Golf Shop offers different items. It includes a wide selection of championship-branded gear, customized dual-logo merchandise, and premium gift packages.

For online shoppers, the Players Championship shop offers the full collection through the PGA TOUR Fan Shop and various retailers like Fanatics. Let's look at the ticket prices and other details of the Players Championship.

The Players Championship 2025: Ticket prices, parking details, and betting odds

The Players Championship 2025 is all set to be played at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, from March 13 to 16. Popular as golf's 'unofficial fifth major,' it features top golfers. Fans looking to attend the event can buy tickets through the official Players Championship website via Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices may vary depending on the day, offering all four tournament rounds and the Creator Classic on Wednesday. For Thursday's round, general stadium passes start at $99, while premium seating at the Deck offers prime views near holes 16 and 18. It offers comfortable seating, television access, and complimentary beverages. The Intracoastal Club between holes 12 and 13, provides a sports bar atmosphere with multiple screens and bar-style seating.

Besides ticket details, betting odds for the Players Championship have been released, with defending champion Scottie Scheffler leading at +360, as per FanDuel. Rory McIlroy is at +800 odds, while Collin Morikawa, fresh off his runner-up finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, holds +1600. Other big names include Xander Schauffele with +1800 odds, Justin Thomas with +2000, and Hideki Matsuyama with +3000. Arnold Palmer Invitational champion Russell Henley is down the list at +4500, and Karl Vilips is at +25000.

