The Players Championship 2025 tickets: Price, availability and more explored

The Players Championship will be played this week on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The tournament, also called the "unofficial fifth major", will be held from March 13 to 16, 2025.

Tickets for the event can be purchased from the official website of the Players Championship through Ticketmaster. The ticket prices vary for all four days of the tournament. Further, fans can also buy tickets for the Creator Classic on Wednesday. However, the tickets are in limited availability and quickly running out.

The tickets for Thursday range from $99 to $400. $99 is charged for stadium passes, while Deck will give prime viewing locations to fans near holes 16 and 18. Further, soft seating, television, complimentary beer, wine, and soda are included in Deck pricing.

"Intercoastal Club" tickets are also available for sale as it is located between holes 12 and 13 with open-air sports bar ambience with multiple TV screens and bar-style seating.

Let's take a look at the ticket pricing for all four days of the tournament, including the parking tickets at the Players Championship.

Wednesday (Creator Classic)

Stadium Pass: $30

Verified Resale Stadium Pass: $50

Intracoastal Club: $150

Verified Resale Intracoastal Club: $175

The Deck (Verified Resale): $175

Parking:

General Parking: $15

Thursday

Stadium Pass: $99

Verified Resale Stadium Pass: $120

Intracoastal Club: $275

Verified Resale Intracoastal Club: $300

The Deck (Verified Resale): $400

Parking:

General Parking: $45

Friday

Stadium Pass: $117

Verified Resale Stadium Pass: $140

The Deck (Verified Resale): $400

Parking:

General Parking: $45

Saturday

Stadium Pass: $120

Verified Resale Stadium Pass: $140

Intracoastal Club (Verified Resale): $300

The Deck (Verified Resale): $400

Parking:

General Parking: $45

Sunday

Stadium Pass: $101

Verified Resale Stadium Pass: $140

Intracoastal Club: $275

Verified Resale Intracoastal Club: $300

The Deck (Verified Resale): $400

Parking:

General Parking: $45

Verified Resale Parking: $60

Odds for The Players Championship 2025

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is leading the odds with +360 at the Players Championship 2025, as per FanDuel. He's followed by Rory McIlroy with odds of +800, while Arnold Palmer Invitational's runner-up Collin Morikawa has odds of +1600 to win the tournament.

World No. 2 Xander Schauffele, who has been runner-up twice at the Player Championship, has odds of +1800. The Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Russell Henley has odds of +4500.

Let's take a look at the players participating in The Players Championship 2025 with the most prominent odds via FanDuel:

Scottie Scheffler (+360)

(+360) Rory McIlroy (+800)

(+800) Collin Morikawa (+1600)

(+1600) Ludvig Åberg (+1800)

(+1800) Xander Schauffele (+1800)

(+1800) Justin Thomas (+2000)

(+2000) Hideki Matsuyama (+3000)

(+3000) Russell Henley (+4500)

(+4500) Karl Vilips (+25000)

(+25000) Tommy Fleetwood (+3500)

(+3500) Shane Lowry (+4000)

(+4000) Patrick Cantlay (+4000)

(+4000) Keegan Bradley (+5500)

(+5500) Sungjae Im (+5500)

(+5500) Wyndham Clark (+6000)

(+6000) Sam Burns (+6000)

(+6000) Corey Conners (+6500)

(+6500) Daniel Berger (+6500)

(+6500) Tony Finau (+7000)

(+7000) Maverick McNealy (+7000)

(+7000) Jordan Spieth (+7500)

(+7500) Viktor Hovland (+7500)

(+7500) Min Woo Lee (+7500)

(+7500) Robert MacIntyre (+7500)

(+7500) Tom Kim (+8000)

(+8000) Will Zalatoris (+8000)

(+8000) Michael Kim (+9000)

(+9000) Brian Harman (+9000)

(+9000) Taylor Pendrith (+9000)

(+9000) Aaron Rai (+9000)

(+9000) Jason Day (+6500)

(+6500) Adam Scott (+9000)

(+9000) Rickie Fowler (+12000)

(+12000) Matt Kuchar (+30000)

