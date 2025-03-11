5 players missing The Players Championship ft. Tiger Woods

The Players Championship is this weekend. Often hailed as the fifth Major of the golf season, it is one of the biggest events on the calendar. It is a Signature Event, which means it has a limited field and is designed to host the best in the world and give fans a high level of competition.

The field, as a result, is filled with some of the best that the sport has to offer. However, a few who are eligible will not be in the field. Here are the notable absences.

Golfers who won't be in the Players Championship

#5 Brendon Todd

Brendon Todd is not in the field at TPC Sawgrass (Image via Imagn)

Brendon Todd qualified for the field for the Players Championship, but he won't be in attendance. Todd played in the Cognizant Classic and is eligible this week per Golfweek, but he's not in the official field. No reason was given as to why he's not playing even though he could.

#4 Alex Noren

Alex Noren is injured (Image via Imagn)

Alex Noren would ordinarily qualify to play at TPC Sawgrass, but the Swedish golfer has been out of action all year with an injury. The golfer had to withdraw from the Sentry in January with a neck injury, and he has not recovered yet.

#3 Ernie Els

Ernie Els won't be in the field (Image via Imagn)

Ernie Els is no longer on the PGA Tour, but he gained entry to the field for the Players Championship anyway. Last year, the veteran golfer won three times on the PGA Tour Champions, the veteran circuit, including the Kaulig Companies Championship, which is known as the Senior Players. That got him into the field, but outside obligations are preventing him from playing per Golfweek.

#2 Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton will not be at TPC Sawgrass (Image via Imagn)

Though there is a former LIV Golf player in the field (Laurie Canter), no active LIV members can play in the Players Championship. Tyrrell Hatton is the highest-ranked and would easily qualify as the world number 12, but his tour membership prevents him from doing so.

The same is true of Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and a couple of others who might be eligible if they'd just stayed on the PGA Tour.

#1 Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods won't be in the Players Championship (Image via Imagn)

Perhaps the most glaring absence this weekend will be Tiger Woods. He can play, he's eligible to do so, on a lifetime exemption into all Signature Events. He just didn't sign up.

Woods admitted a little while ago that he's still mourning the death of his mother and that picking up a club has been difficult. Therefore, he skipped out on the Genesis Invitational after committing and did not commit to either the Arnold Palmer Invitational or the Players this weekend.

