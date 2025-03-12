The Players Championship 2025 weather forecast: Winds, rain, temperature and more explored

The Players Championship 2025 will begin in a few hours on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The PGA Tour event will start on Thursday, March 13 and conclude on Sunday, March 16.

According to Accuweather, rain can impact the tournament, particularly Sunday's final round. Further, wind gusts will be strong in the final two rounds of the tournament.

The weather during the first round of the Players Championship 2025 is predicted to be sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the high-60s to mid-70s. The wind gusts would be slow, ranging from 10 mph to 15 mph. The weather will be comparatively hotter in the second round with similar wind gusts.

The weather is predicted to be sunny and breezy in the third and fourth rounds, with temperatures in the mid-70s to high-70s. The wind gusts will be strong, ranging from 25 mph to 35 mph.

The final round of the Players Championship 2025 faces a high likelihood of afternoon rainfall. The probability of precipitation during the afternoon is estimated to be 65%.

TPC Sawgrass weather forecast for The Players Championship 2025

Here's the weather report for all four rounds of the Players Championship 2025, as per Accuweather:

March 13

Morning

Temperature: 20°C (68°F)

Weather: Sunny and pleasant

Wind: WSW 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Wind Gusts: 19 km/h (11.8 mph)

Humidity: 81%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 5%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 23°C (73°F)

Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant

Wind: S 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)

Humidity: 55%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Cloud Cover: 32%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 16°C (61°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: S 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)

Humidity: 76%

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Cloud Cover: 36%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

March 14

Morning

Temperature: 21°C (70°F)

Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant

Wind: SE 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 19 km/h (11.8 mph)

Humidity: 77%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Cloud Cover: 63%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 23°C (73°F)

Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant

Wind: ESE 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12.4 mph)

Humidity: 63%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 46%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 18°C (64°F)

Weather: Clear

Wind: SE 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)

Humidity: 81%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 2%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

March 15

Morning

Temperature: 24°C (75°F)

Weather: Partly sunny and breezy

Wind: SSE 22 km/h (13.7 mph)

Wind Gusts: 41 km/h (25.5 mph)

Humidity: 79%

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Cloud Cover: 46%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 24°C (75°F)

Weather: Partly sunny and windy

Wind: SE 32 km/h (19.9 mph)

Wind Gusts: 54 km/h (33.6 mph)

Humidity: 71%

Probability of Precipitation: 4%

Cloud Cover: 55%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 19°C (66°F)

Weather: Mainly clear, windy and warm

Wind: SSE 30 km/h (18.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 48 km/h (29.8 mph)

Humidity: 85%

Probability of Precipitation: 5%

Cloud Cover: 67%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

March 16

Morning

Temperature: 25°C (77°F)

Weather: Mostly cloudy and breezy

Wind: S 24 km/h (14.9 mph)

Wind Gusts: 41 km/h (25.5 mph)

Humidity: 77%

Probability of Precipitation: 22%

Cloud Cover: 99%

Visibility: 7 km (4.3 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 26°C (79°F)

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm

Wind: S 19 km/h (11.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 37 km/h (23 mph)

Humidity: 77%

Probability of Precipitation: 65%

Precipitation: 2.7 mm (0.11 in)

Cloud Cover: 99%

Visibility:

Evening

Temperature: 19°C (66°F)

Weather: Cloudy with a couple of thunderstorms

Wind: SW 7 km/h (4.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 30 km/h (18.6 mph)

Humidity: 89%

Probability of Precipitation: 66%

Precipitation: 3.8 mm (0.15 in)

Cloud Cover: 99%

Visibility: 4 km (2.5 miles)

