The Players Championship 2025 weather forecast: Winds, rain, temperature and more explored

The Players Championship 2025 will begin in a few hours on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The PGA Tour event will start on Thursday, March 13 and conclude on Sunday, March 16.
According to Accuweather, rain can impact the tournament, particularly Sunday's final round. Further, wind gusts will be strong in the final two rounds of the tournament.
The weather during the first round of the Players Championship 2025 is predicted to be sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the high-60s to mid-70s. The wind gusts would be slow, ranging from 10 mph to 15 mph. The weather will be comparatively hotter in the second round with similar wind gusts.
The weather is predicted to be sunny and breezy in the third and fourth rounds, with temperatures in the mid-70s to high-70s. The wind gusts will be strong, ranging from 25 mph to 35 mph.
The final round of the Players Championship 2025 faces a high likelihood of afternoon rainfall. The probability of precipitation during the afternoon is estimated to be 65%.
TPC Sawgrass weather forecast for The Players Championship 2025
Here's the weather report for all four rounds of the Players Championship 2025, as per Accuweather:
March 13
Morning
- Temperature: 20°C (68°F)
- Weather: Sunny and pleasant
- Wind: WSW 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 19 km/h (11.8 mph)
- Humidity: 81%
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Cloud Cover: 5%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 23°C (73°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant
- Wind: S 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)
- Humidity: 55%
- Probability of Precipitation: 1%
- Cloud Cover: 32%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 16°C (61°F)
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Wind: S 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)
- Humidity: 76%
- Probability of Precipitation: 2%
- Cloud Cover: 36%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
March 14
Morning
- Temperature: 21°C (70°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant
- Wind: SE 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 19 km/h (11.8 mph)
- Humidity: 77%
- Probability of Precipitation: 1%
- Cloud Cover: 63%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 23°C (73°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant
- Wind: ESE 17 km/h (10.6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12.4 mph)
- Humidity: 63%
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Cloud Cover: 46%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 18°C (64°F)
- Weather: Clear
- Wind: SE 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)
- Humidity: 81%
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Cloud Cover: 2%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
March 15
Morning
- Temperature: 24°C (75°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and breezy
- Wind: SSE 22 km/h (13.7 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 41 km/h (25.5 mph)
- Humidity: 79%
- Probability of Precipitation: 2%
- Cloud Cover: 46%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 24°C (75°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and windy
- Wind: SE 32 km/h (19.9 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 54 km/h (33.6 mph)
- Humidity: 71%
- Probability of Precipitation: 4%
- Cloud Cover: 55%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 19°C (66°F)
- Weather: Mainly clear, windy and warm
- Wind: SSE 30 km/h (18.6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 48 km/h (29.8 mph)
- Humidity: 85%
- Probability of Precipitation: 5%
- Cloud Cover: 67%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
March 16
Morning
- Temperature: 25°C (77°F)
- Weather: Mostly cloudy and breezy
- Wind: S 24 km/h (14.9 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 41 km/h (25.5 mph)
- Humidity: 77%
- Probability of Precipitation: 22%
- Cloud Cover: 99%
- Visibility: 7 km (4.3 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 26°C (79°F)
- Weather: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm
- Wind: S 19 km/h (11.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 37 km/h (23 mph)
- Humidity: 77%
- Probability of Precipitation: 65%
- Precipitation: 2.7 mm (0.11 in)
- Cloud Cover: 99%
- Visibility:
Evening
- Temperature: 19°C (66°F)
- Weather: Cloudy with a couple of thunderstorms
- Wind: SW 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 30 km/h (18.6 mph)
- Humidity: 89%
- Probability of Precipitation: 66%
- Precipitation: 3.8 mm (0.15 in)
- Cloud Cover: 99%
- Visibility: 4 km (2.5 miles)