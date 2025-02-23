The Players championship director hints at Tiger Woods’ appearance at the 2025 event: “glimpses into his greatness”

Tiger Woods has not made a start on the PGA Tour in 2025 yet. And recently, the Players Championship director, Lee Smith, talked about having the legendary at the upcoming event and said he would love to have him compete at TPC Sawgrass this year.

Ad

The Players Championship is set to take place from March 13-16 in Florida this year.

“As a two-time Players Champion, we would love to have Tiger back in the field at TPC Sawgrass this year. His presence at any event elevates the global awareness of even the most premier championship, and to see him walk these fairways again would be incredible for our fans, partners and even his fellow players," Smith said via talkSPORT.

Ad

Trending

"As we’ve seen with TGL, just getting some glimpses into his greatness and shot-making ability for a brief moment here and there brings the internet to a halt, so to have that experience for a week at The Players would be an amazing moment for our game."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Players Championship is one of the most prestigious non-major events on the PGA Tour. It is a flagship event and is considered the fifth major in professional golf. Hence, having a golfer like Tiger compete in this event after a long time would be a treat to watch for all the fans.

Tiger Woods last competed in the Players Championship in 2019. He hasn't competed in this event since then due to the injuries that he has been facing for the last few years. Tiger is a two-time Players Championship winner, as he won the tournament in 2001 and 2013.

Ad

However, as of now, there is no official word from Woods about his availability for the Players Championship.

A look at Tiger Woods' performances in pro golf since 2022

Tiger Woods has competed in just 10 events since 2021 - Source: Getty

Tiger Woods suffered a solo car crash back in 2021 and has been struggling to play regularly since then. He has played just nine events and one unofficial event since 2021.

Ad

Most of his starts have come in the majors, with just one PGA Tour event. His best finish came at the 2023 Genesis Invitational, where he finished T45 for the event.

His performance on the PGA Tour in 2024 was average, as he missed cuts for a number of the events, including a WD at the Genesis Invitational.

Here's how Tiger Woods has performed in all the PGA Tour events since 2022.

2022.

Masters Tournament (April 10, 2022) – 47th place , +13 , $43,500

– , , PGA Championship (May 22, 2022) – Withdrew (W/D) , +12 ,

– , , The Open Championship (July 17, 2022) – Missed Cut (CUT), +9,

Ad

2023

The Genesis Invitational (Feb 19, 2023) – T45 , -1 , $59,560

– , , Masters Tournament (Apr 9, 2023) – Withdrew (W/D) , +3 , No winnings

– , , Hero World Challenge (Dec 3, 2023) – 18th place, E (Even par), $130,000

2024

The Genesis Invitational (Feb 18, 2024) – Withdrew (W/D) , +1 , No winnings

– , , Masters Tournament (Apr 14, 2024) – 60th place , +16 , $44,400

– , , PGA Championship (May 19, 2024) – Missed Cut (CUT) , +7 , No winnings

– , , U.S. Open (June 16, 2024) – Missed Cut (CUT) , +7 , No winnings

– , , The Open Championship (July 21, 2024) – Missed Cut (CUT), +14, No winnings

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback