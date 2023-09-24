"The putter has been working a lot" - Sebastian Munoz holds strong lead with impressive performance as he gets closer to victory at LIV Golf Chicago

Sebastian Munoz is having a great time at Rich Harvest Farms, playing in the LIV Golf Chicago. He is currently leading the table by a margin of three strokes against Anirban Lahiri after the end of the first two rounds.

After the end of the second round, the 30-year-old Colombian golfer reflected on his strong lead heading to the third round on Sunday. LIV Golf shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) in which he was heard saying:

"Not really. It took a lot of that time off. Really take a chance to work on my game. My ball tracking was a little iffy, now I think I got it back into the play. And you know, that the putter has been working a lot. I'm just keeping it very simple. And... it's working."

Later on, Sebastian Munoz was asked about how it feels to be on the Torque GC team, who are heading for the fifth win of the 2023 season. Munoz replied by saying:

"Absolutely, one hundred percent, that's the reason you know. These guys are one of the really good golfers and the greats. I feel like, I wanna be part of that and it keeps me on check and keep my golf at the level of their game."

Finally, Sebastian Munoz was asked about how it feels to not win a tournament in 2020. Although he came closer to winning quite a number of times this season on LIV Golf, he is still vying for his first win in the League and fifth professional title. He said:

"Oh, it means a lot. I just said. It's been a while. And that's what we work for. We've been up there [podium] four times already as a team, but, yeah it's time for move in and win the individual as well. It's gonna be a challenge, but that's why work, and that's why we prep, and kind of bring my best tomorrow."

How has Sebastian Munoz played in the 2023 season so far?

The 30-year-old Columbian golfer has played in all 11 events on the LIV Golf so far in the 2023 season. His worst finish came at the LIV Golf Bedminster, where he finished T38 on the leaderboard.

However, Sebastian Munoz finished four times inside the top 10. His best performance came at the LIV Golf Orlando, where he ended up as a solo runner-up behind Brooks Koepka who won by a mere one-stroke margin.

He finished tied fourth and solo fourth in the DC Invitational and Andalucia Invitational, respectively.

Below are the leaderboard standings of Sebastian Munoz in the 2023 season:

Mayakoba Invitational - T7

Tucson Invitational - T36

Orlando Invitational - 2

Adelaide Invitational - T21

Singapore Invitational - T33

Tulsa Invitational - T30

DC Invitational - T4

Andalucía Invitational - 4

London Invitational - T21

Greenbrier Invitational - T12

Bedminster Invitational - T38

Sebastian Munoz is paired with Dustin Johnson and Anirban Lahiri for the final round of the LIV Golf Chicago and will tee off at 12:05 p.m.