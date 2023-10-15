Bryson DeChambeau, who currently sits third in the LIV Golf standings, has his eyes set on winning the $18 million jackpot in bonus. With the conclusion of the LIV Golf Jeddah event on Sunday, October 15, the winner of the individual championship for the 2023 season will be revealed.

Golfer who topped the season standings of the series will be rewarded with $18,000,000 in bonuses followed by $8, 000,000 for second finishers and $4,000,000 for third place. Currently, Australian golfer Cameron Smith is leading the standing with a score of 170, which is 24 points ahead of DeChambeau. The winner of the Jeddah event will be awarded with 40 points.

Following the two rounds of the Jeddah event, Bryson DeChambeau settled in fourth place with a score of under 8. He played an incredible round of 63 on Saturday to jump in 10 positions on the leaderboard.

Speaking about his performance, Bryson said his focus is only on the final round, which will take place on Sunday, October 15. He said (via The News Daily):

“All I’m focused on tomorrow is winning this tournament, and the rest will take care of itself. The job is not even close to being done. We’ve got 18 more holes.”

Talor Gooch is in second position in the LIV Golf standings and after the second round of the Jeddah event, he tied for ninth place with a score of under 6.

Smith tied for 25th position with Thomas Pieters, Abraham Ancer, David Puig, Peter Uihlein, and Paul Casey.

Permutation for Bryson DeChambeau to win $18,000,000 in bonus

Bryson DeChambeau can win the LIV Golf individual title for the 2023 season only if he wins the Jeddah event on Sunday and Cameron Smith finishes no better than fifth place while Gooch finishes outside the top three.

If he finishes second at the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah event then he can win the individual title only if Smith finishes outside the top 13 and Gooch outside sixth.

DeChambeau can also win the individual title if he finishes in third place Smith settles for a position outside 25th and Gooch is no better than 11th.

Here are the current 2023 LIV Golf standings:

1. Cameron Smith: 170

2. Talor Gooch: 162

3. Bryson DeChambeau: 146

4. Patrick Reed: 121

5. Brooks Koepka: 112

6. Braden Grace: 112

7. Dustin Johnson: 111

8. Mito Pereira: 107

9. Sebastian Munoz: 101

10. Anirban Lahiri: 99

11. Harold Varner II: 97

12. Peter Uihlein: 94

13. Charles Howell II: 90

14. Dean Burnmester: 88

15. Carlos Ortiz: 86

16. Marc Leishman: 75

17. Cameron Tringale: 75

18. B. Steele: 70

19. Sergio Garcia: 67

20. Richard Bland: 64