The RSM Classic 2023: Friday Round 2 tee times and pairings

Day 1 of The RSM Classic 2023 ended with Cameron Young, Eric Cole, and Davis Thompson sharing the lead. Young birdied his last hole in the dark and matched the lead while Cole and Thompson made strong finishes at 6-under 66. They were the best among players who managed to finish the first round at The RSM Classic, which was delayed due to rain.
Round 1 of the competition was suspended due to darkness at 5:17 pm on Thursday (November 16). The suspended round will resume on Friday at 8 am. Meanwhile, the second round of The RSM Classic will begin as scheduled. The pairing of Keith Mitchell, Taylor Montgomery, and Austin Smotherman will take the first tee at 9:15 am ET at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course in Georgia.
The RSM Classic 2023 Round 2 tee times
All golfers on The RSM Classic field, except for withdrawn C.T. Pan will resume play on Friday. Round 2 of the competition will tee off at 9:15 am. One of the event leaders Eric Cole will resume play on the 10th tee at seaside at 10:43 am. He will tee off alongside Kevin Chappell and Greg Chalmers.
Cameron Young will tee off alongside Corey Conners and Ludvig Aberg at 10:54 am. Meanwhile, Davis Thompson will continue his RSM Classic outing on the 10th tee at seaside at 11:05 am. He will join Dylan Frittelli and Paul Haley II.
Here are the complete Friday tee times for The RSM Classic 2023 (All times ET):
1st tee – Seaside
- 9:15 am - Keith Mitchell, Taylor Montgomery, Austin Smotherman
- 9:26 am - Brian Stuard, Mick Watney, Harry Higgs
- 9:37 am - Mackenzie Hughes, Webb Simpson, Lanto Griffin
- 9:48 am - Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim, Ryan Brehm
- 9:59 am - Troy Merritt, Chris Stroud, Cody Gribble
- 10:10 am - Nicholas Lindheim, Kyle Westmoreland, Curtis Thompson
- 10:21 am - Ryan Moore, Aaron Baddeley, MJ Daffue
- 10:32 am - Sung Kang, Zac Blair, Robby Shelton
- 10:43 am - Mark Hubbard, Stephan Jaeger
- 10:54 am - Corey Conners, Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg
- 11:05 am - Brian Harman, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd
- 11:16 am - Davis Love III, David Ford, Maxwell Ford
- 11:27 am - Trevor Werbylo, Peter Kuest, Jacob Solomon
10th tee – Seaside
- 9:15 am - Doug Ghim, Justin Suh, Hank Lebioda
- 9:26 am - Thomas Detry, Callum Tarren, Austin Eckroat
- 9:37 am - Austin Cook, Kramer Hickok, Sam Stevens
- 9:48 am - Kevin Kisner, Richy Werenski, Denny McCarthy
- 9:59 am - Brice Garnett, Alex Noren, Tyson Alexander
- 10:10 am - Matti Schmid, Brent Grant, Matt Atkins
- 10:21 am - Kelly Kraft, Matt NeSmith, Will Gordon
- 10:32 am - Sean O’Hair, Justin Lower, Harrison Endycott
- 10:43 am - Kevin Chappell, Greg Chalmers, Eric Cole
- 10:54 am - Nico Echavarria, Brian Gay, Andrew Landry
- 11:05 am - Dylan Frittelli, Davis Thompson, Paul Haley II
- 11:16 am - Martin Trainer, Ricky Barnes, Matthias Schwab
- 11:27 am - Rafael Campos, Fred Biondi, Ben Carr
1st tee – Plantation
- 9:15 am - Wesley Bryan, Charley Hoffman, Dylan Wu
- 9:26 am - Satoshi Kodaira, Jimmy Walker, Ben Crane
- 9:37 am - Fabian Gomez, Alex Smalley, Ben Griffin
- 9:48 am - Nick Hardy, Jim Herman, Scott Stallings
- 9:59 am - Ryan Armour, William McGirt, Sam Ryder
- 10:10 am - Cameron Percy, Doc Redman, Ben Taylor
- 10:21 am - Jonas Blixt, Ben Martin, Zecheng Dou
- 10:32 am - David Lingmerth, Carson Young, Josh Teater
- 10:43 am - J.J. Spaun, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar
- 10:54 am - K.H. Lee, Cameron Champ, Robert Streb
- 11:05 am - Peter Malnati, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Novak
- 11:16 am - Nate Lashley, S.Y. Noh, Maverick McNealy
- 11:27 am - Michael Gligic, Ryan Gerard, Jacob Tilton
10th tee – Plantation
- 9:15 am - Jason Dufner, Hayden Buckley, Vince Whaley
- 9:26 am - Padraig Harrington, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Pendrith
- 9:37 am - Camilo Villegas, Russell Henley, Billy Horschel
- 9:48 am - Adam Svensson, J.T. Poston, Harris English
- 9:59 am - Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander, Carl Yuan
- 10:10 am - Tano Goya, Trevor Cone, Augusto Nunez
- 10:21 am - Russell Knox, Tommy Gainey, Brandon Wu
- 10:32 am - Ryan Palmer, Kevin Tway, Chesson Hadley
- 10:43 am - Luke List, Martin Laird, Zach Johnson
- 10:54 am - Stewart Cink, Tyler Duncan, Adam Schenk
- 11:05 am - Patton Kizzire, Grayson Murray, Max McGreevy
- 11:16 am - Adam Long, Jonathan Byrd, Kevin Yu
- 11:27 am - Scott Harrington, Kevin Roy, Ben Kohles
Saturday tee times for the PGA Tour's RSM Classic 2023 will be updated after Friday’s play.