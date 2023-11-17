The RSM Classic 2023: Friday Round 2 tee times and pairings

Day 1 of The RSM Classic 2023 ended with Cameron Young, Eric Cole, and Davis Thompson sharing the lead. Young birdied his last hole in the dark and matched the lead while Cole and Thompson made strong finishes at 6-under 66. They were the best among players who managed to finish the first round at The RSM Classic, which was delayed due to rain.

Round 1 of the competition was suspended due to darkness at 5:17 pm on Thursday (November 16). The suspended round will resume on Friday at 8 am. Meanwhile, the second round of The RSM Classic will begin as scheduled. The pairing of Keith Mitchell, Taylor Montgomery, and Austin Smotherman will take the first tee at 9:15 am ET at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course in Georgia.

The RSM Classic 2023 Round 2 tee times

All golfers on The RSM Classic field, except for withdrawn C.T. Pan will resume play on Friday. Round 2 of the competition will tee off at 9:15 am. One of the event leaders Eric Cole will resume play on the 10th tee at seaside at 10:43 am. He will tee off alongside Kevin Chappell and Greg Chalmers.

Cameron Young will tee off alongside Corey Conners and Ludvig Aberg at 10:54 am. Meanwhile, Davis Thompson will continue his RSM Classic outing on the 10th tee at seaside at 11:05 am. He will join Dylan Frittelli and Paul Haley II.

Here are the complete Friday tee times for The RSM Classic 2023 (All times ET):

1st tee – Seaside

9:15 am - Keith Mitchell, Taylor Montgomery, Austin Smotherman

9:26 am - Brian Stuard, Mick Watney, Harry Higgs

9:37 am - Mackenzie Hughes, Webb Simpson, Lanto Griffin

9:48 am - Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim, Ryan Brehm

9:59 am - Troy Merritt, Chris Stroud, Cody Gribble

10:10 am - Nicholas Lindheim, Kyle Westmoreland, Curtis Thompson

10:21 am - Ryan Moore, Aaron Baddeley, MJ Daffue

10:32 am - Sung Kang, Zac Blair, Robby Shelton

10:43 am - Mark Hubbard, Stephan Jaeger

10:54 am - Corey Conners, Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg

11:05 am - Brian Harman, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd

11:16 am - Davis Love III, David Ford, Maxwell Ford

11:27 am - Trevor Werbylo, Peter Kuest, Jacob Solomon

10th tee – Seaside

9:15 am - Doug Ghim, Justin Suh, Hank Lebioda

9:26 am - Thomas Detry, Callum Tarren, Austin Eckroat

9:37 am - Austin Cook, Kramer Hickok, Sam Stevens

9:48 am - Kevin Kisner, Richy Werenski, Denny McCarthy

9:59 am - Brice Garnett, Alex Noren, Tyson Alexander

10:10 am - Matti Schmid, Brent Grant, Matt Atkins

10:21 am - Kelly Kraft, Matt NeSmith, Will Gordon

10:32 am - Sean O’Hair, Justin Lower, Harrison Endycott

10:43 am - Kevin Chappell, Greg Chalmers, Eric Cole

10:54 am - Nico Echavarria, Brian Gay, Andrew Landry

11:05 am - Dylan Frittelli, Davis Thompson, Paul Haley II

11:16 am - Martin Trainer, Ricky Barnes, Matthias Schwab

11:27 am - Rafael Campos, Fred Biondi, Ben Carr

1st tee – Plantation

9:15 am - Wesley Bryan, Charley Hoffman, Dylan Wu

9:26 am - Satoshi Kodaira, Jimmy Walker, Ben Crane

9:37 am - Fabian Gomez, Alex Smalley, Ben Griffin

9:48 am - Nick Hardy, Jim Herman, Scott Stallings

9:59 am - Ryan Armour, William McGirt, Sam Ryder

10:10 am - Cameron Percy, Doc Redman, Ben Taylor

10:21 am - Jonas Blixt, Ben Martin, Zecheng Dou

10:32 am - David Lingmerth, Carson Young, Josh Teater

10:43 am - J.J. Spaun, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar

10:54 am - K.H. Lee, Cameron Champ, Robert Streb

11:05 am - Peter Malnati, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Novak

11:16 am - Nate Lashley, S.Y. Noh, Maverick McNealy

11:27 am - Michael Gligic, Ryan Gerard, Jacob Tilton

10th tee – Plantation

9:15 am - Jason Dufner, Hayden Buckley, Vince Whaley

9:26 am - Padraig Harrington, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Pendrith

9:37 am - Camilo Villegas, Russell Henley, Billy Horschel

9:48 am - Adam Svensson, J.T. Poston, Harris English

9:59 am - Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander, Carl Yuan

10:10 am - Tano Goya, Trevor Cone, Augusto Nunez

10:21 am - Russell Knox, Tommy Gainey, Brandon Wu

10:32 am - Ryan Palmer, Kevin Tway, Chesson Hadley

10:43 am - Luke List, Martin Laird, Zach Johnson

10:54 am - Stewart Cink, Tyler Duncan, Adam Schenk

11:05 am - Patton Kizzire, Grayson Murray, Max McGreevy

11:16 am - Adam Long, Jonathan Byrd, Kevin Yu

11:27 am - Scott Harrington, Kevin Roy, Ben Kohles

Saturday tee times for the PGA Tour's RSM Classic 2023 will be updated after Friday’s play.