The RSM Classic 2023: How to watch, stream online, TV schedule and more

The RSM Classic at Sea Island, Georgia marks the end of the 2022–2023 PGA Tour season, which included more than 40 tournaments over the course of 12 months. Prominent players are not going to skip this week, as it's the last chance for those in the bubble to guarantee a spot on the Tour for the upcoming golf season.

Reigning Open champion Brian Harman leads the field at Sea Island, Georgia followed by two-time Major winner Zach Johnson and former Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III. The Seaside Course and the Plantation Course are the two courses on which the competition is played in the first rounds.

With a prize purse of $8.4 million, including a winner's share of $1.512 million, the RSM Classic is all set to be played from November 16-19. The first and second-round tee times are included below, along with full information on TV viewing options and streaming services.

How to watch the 2023 RSM Classic

Golf Channel will handle the TV broadcast and Peacock will handle the online streaming for the 2023 RSM Classic. You can also tune in to PGA TOUR Radio from 9 am to 3 pm on Thursday and Friday, and from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday for the RSM Classic 2023 updates on PGA Tour Radio.

The 2023 RSM Classic will be televised by Golf Channel, featuring three-hour broadcasts across all four days of the tournament. The complete TV schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Nov. 16: 12-3 pm ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, Nov. 17: 12-3 pm ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Nov. 18: 1-4 pm ET (Golf Channel)

Sunday, Nov. 19: 1-4 pm ET (Golf Channel)

Online Streaming Options

Peacock: Catch the 2023 RSM Classic online through Peacock, offering simulcasts of Golf Channel's coverage throughout all four days of the tournament.

Fubo: You can also catch the live streaming of RSM Classic 2023 on Fubo.

Schedule of Tee Times and Broadcast

The first and second rounds of the 2023 RSM Classic will be aired on Golf Channel from 12:00 to 3:00 pm ET on Thursday and Friday. The third and final round will be broadcast on Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 pm ET, also on Golf Channel.