The RSM Classic 2023: Sunday Final Round tee times and pairings explored

Ludvig Aberg carded a 9-under 61 in the third round of the RSM Classic, taking a one-stroke lead after 54 holes. Heading into the final day, he is one stroke ahead of Eric Cole, who also shot a 61 in the third round.

Aberg leads going into the final round, marking the first time in his short PGA Tour career that he is heading into the last day with a lead. Cole, with a third-round 61, aggregated at 19-under, trailing by just one shot.

The fourth round of the RSM Classic is set to tee off on Sunday, November 19, at 9 a.m. ET, simultaneously on both the first and 10th tees. Patton Kizzire, Cameron Young, and Matt Kuchar will begin their first round from the first tee, while J.J. Spaun, Jacob Solomon, and Cody Gribble will tee off for the final round from the tenth hole.

As the PGA Tour season nears its conclusion, the RSM Classic's final round will determine the fate of numerous PGA Tour members eyeing the opportunity to secure their tour status for the next season.

Here are the complete tee time details for the RSM Classic, round 4:

1st tee

9 am: Patton Kizzire, Cameron Young, and Matt Kuchar

9:10 am: William McGirt, Akshay Bhatia, and Brendon Todd

9:20 am: Nico Echavarria, Chris Kirk, and Matt Atkins

9:31 am: Taylor Montgomery, Harris English, Tano Goya

9:42 am: Fred Biondi, Adam Svensson, and Kelly Kraft

9:53 am: Luke List, Davis Thompson, Adam Schenk

10:04 am: Ben Kohles, Thomas Detry, and Nick Hardy

10:15 am: Will Gordon, Charley Hoffman, and Nicholas Lindheim

10:26 am: Robert Streb, Peter Kuest, and Austin Eckroat

10:37 am: Alex Noren, Vince Whaley, and Matt NeSmith

10:48 am: Denny McCarthy, Kevin Tway, and Ryan Moore

10:59 am: Tyler Duncan, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg

11:10 am: Ludvig Aberg, Eric Cole, Mackenzie Hughes

10th tee

9 am: J.J. Spaun, Jacob Solomon, Cody Gribble

9:10 am: Stephan Jaeger, Wesley Bryan, and Corey Conners

9:20 am: Harry Higgs, Alex Smalley, and Russell Henley

9:31 am: Ben Griffin, Kramer Hickok, and Austin Smotherman

9:42 am: Tommy Gainey, Brandon Wu, and Scott Piercy

9:53 am: Russell Knox, Stewart Cink, and Carl Yuan

10:04 am: Camilo Villegas, Ricky Barnes, and Brian Gay

10:15 am: Brian Harman, Ben Crane, and J.T. Poston

10:26 am: Aaron Baddeley, Maverick McNealy, and Brent Grant

10:37 am: Chesson Hadley, Ben Carr, Kevin Kisner

10:48 am: K.H Lee, Curtis Thompson, and Cameron Champ

10:59 am: Andrew Novak, Si Woo Kim, and Justin Suh

RSM Classic 2023 leaderboard explored after three rounds

Here's the leaderboard for the 2023 RSM Classic after Round 3:

1. Ludvig Åberg: -20

2. Eric Cole: -19

3. Mackenzie Hughes: -18

4. Tyler Duncan: -17

5. Sam Ryder: -15

T6. Greyson Sigg: -14

T6. Denny McCarthy: -14

T8. Ryan Moore: -13

T8. Kevin Tway: -13

T8. Vince Whaley: -13

T8. Alex Noren: -13

T8. Matt NeSmith: -13

T8. Robert Streb: -13

T8. Peter Kuest: -13

T8. Austin Eckroat: -13

T16. Charley Hoffman: -12

T16. Will Gordon: -12

T16. Nicholas Lindheim: -12

T16. Ben Kohles: -12