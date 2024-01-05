The Sentry 2024 Friday tee times and pairing explored

Day 1 of The Sentry ended with Sahith Theegala in the lead. The golfer carded a 9-under 64, consisting of ten birdies and one bogey, in the opening round to take the single-stroke lead. While the 26-year-old took the solo lead, the first PGA Tour round of 2024 saw a five-way tie for the second position led by Collin Morikawa.

Morikawa, who shot a bogey-free 65 shared T2 with Camilo Villegas, Sungjae Im, Jason Day and Viktor Hovland. Meanwhile, World No.1 and event favorite Scottie Scheffler settled for a T9 finish after Round 1. The PGA Tour Player of the Year 2023 champion shared the position with Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Emiliano Grillo and Jordan Spieth.

The golfers will return to the field for Round 2 at 12:45 pm ET on Friday, January 5.

The Sentry 2024 Round 2 tee times

Day 2 of The Sentry 2024 will tee off at 12:45 pm ET with Nico Echavarria and Matt Wallace on the first tee. The pairing of Keegan Bradley, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick will follow at 12:57 pm.

Round 1 leader Sahith Theegala will tee off at 2:21 pm with Sam Burns and Wyndham Clark. The pairing of Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth will follow them at 2:33 pm.

Listed below are the Friday tee times for The Sentry 2024:

1st tee

12:45 pm - Nico Echavarria, Matt Wallace

12:57 pm - Keegan Bradley, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:09 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Nick Taylor, Cam Davis

1:21 pm - Vincent Norrman, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd

1:33 pm - Lucas Glover, Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin

1:45 pm - Adam Svensson, Kurt Kitayama, Emiliano Grillo

1:57 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Jason Day, Corey Conners

2:09 pm - Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam, Justin Rose

2:21 pm - Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark

2:33 pm - Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

2:51 pm - Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim

3:03 pm - Brian Harman, Eric Cole, Camilo Villegas

3:15 pm - Seamus Power, Adam Schenk, Lee Hodges

3:27 pm - Luke List, Davis Riley, Hideki Matsuyama

3:39 pm - Nick Hardy, Russell Henley, Sepp Straka

3:51 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An

4:03 pm - Denny McCarthy, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes

4:15 pm - Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young, Harris English

4:27 pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

4:39 pm - Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg, Rickie Fowler

Despite Theegala in the lead, all eyes are on Morikawa. Having had some solid finishes here in the past, the American is expected to bounce back at Kapalua Plantation Course in Round 2. It’ll be interesting to see how the golfer fares in the stacked field on Friday.

For the unversed, The Sentry is the first Signature event of the PGA Tour's 2024 season. The no-cut event features 59 top players competing for the $3.6 million winner’s share from the $20 million purse. The event also offers 700 FedEx Cup points to the champion.