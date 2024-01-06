The Sentry 2024 Saturday tee times and pairing explored

Day 1 of The Sentry ended with Scottie Scheffler in the lead. The two-time PGA Tour Player of the Year shot 9-under 64 to take the solo lead after 36 holes at the Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. Scheffler carded a total of 16-under 130, the first time he has posted 16-under par in two rounds, to beat the likes of Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im and Brendon Todd.

The 27-year-old fired an impressive round consisting of a 25-foot eagle putt at the fifth. While the Hero World Challenge impressed, Hatton followed him on the leaderboard by firing an 11-under 62. Round 1 leader Collin Morikawa, Chris Kirk, Viktor Hovland, and Byeong Hun An followed him on the leaderboard. They settled for T5, two shots behind.

The golfers will return to the field for Round 3 at 12:57 pm ET on Saturday, January 6.

The Sentry 2024 Round 3 tee times

Day 3 of The Sentry 2024 will tee off at 12:57 pm ET with Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston and Tom Hoge on the first tee. The pairing of Camilo Villegas, Eric Cole and Taylor Moore will follow at 1:09 pm. Leader Scottie Scheffler will have a late tee-off at 2:45 pm. Brendon Todd and Tyrrell Hatton will join him.

Listed below are the Saturday tee times for The Sentry 2024:

1st tee

12:57 pm - Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge

1:09 pm - Camilo Villegas, Eric Cole, Taylor Moore

1:21 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Adam Hadwin, Tony Finau

1:33 pm - Cameron Young, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

1:45 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Adam Schenk, Jason Day

1:57 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka, Brian Harman

2:09 pm - Jordan Spieth, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

2:21 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Byeong Hun An, Collin Morikawa

2:33 pm - Viktor Hovland, Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im

2:45 pm - Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, Scottie Scheffler

10th tee

12:57 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Nico Echavarria, Max Homa

1:09 pm - Luke List, Lee Hodges, Sam Burns

1:21 pm - Matt Wallace, Rickie Fowler, Harris English

1:33 pm - Adam Svensson, Lucas Glover, Nick Taylor

1:45 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Hardy, Tom Kim

1:57 pm - Wyndham Clark, Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley

2:09 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Denny McCarthy, Hideki Matsuyama

2:21 pm - Davis Riley, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

2:33 pm - Cam Davis, Seamus Power, Russell Henley

2:45 pm - Andrew Putnam, Vincent Norrman

For the unversed, The Sentry 2024 is the PGA Tour 2024 season-opener. The signature event features 59 top players, consisting of 2023 Tour event winners and top 50 names on the FedEx Cup. The golfers are up against each other for the $3.6 million winner’s share from the $20 million purse and the 700 FedEx Cup points on offer.