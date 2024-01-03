The Sentry 2024: Thursday tee times and pairings explored

The PGA Tour is back this week. The Sentry 2024 is set to tee off the American circuit’s new season on Thursday, January 4, at the Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Hawaii. The event, formerly the Sentry Tournament of Champions, will see a 59-player field compete for the top prize.

The Sentry will feature a stacked field comprising 2023 PGA Tour winners as well as the top 50 finishers off the FedEx Cup points list. The first signature event of the year will see players like FedEx Cup winner Viktor Hovland and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler compete for the $3.6 million winner’s share of the $20 million purse.

The event also offers 700 FedEx Cup points, a significant hike from the standard 500 points offered for a PGA Tour win.

The Sentry 2024 Round 1 tee times

The Sentry 2024 will tee off on Thursday at 12:45 pm ET with the trio of Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Tom Kim on the first tee. The grouping of Brian Harman, Eric Cole and Camilo Villegas will follow suit at 12:57 pm ET.

Notably, 2023 FedEx champion Viktor Hovland will have a late tee-off at 4:39 pm ET. He will be joined by Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler on the first tee.

Listed below are the complete tee times for Round 1 of The Sentry 2024 (All times ET):

12:45 pm - Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim

12:57 pm - Brian Harman, Eric Cole, Camilo Villegas

1:09 pm - Seamus Power, Adam Schenk, Lee Hodges

1:21 pm - Luke List, Davis Riley, Hideki Matsuyama

1:33 pm - Nick Hardy, Russell Henley, Sepp Straka

1:45 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Tom Hoge, Ben An

1:57 pm - Denny McCarthy, J.T. Poston, Mac Hughes

2:09 pm - Si Woo Kim, Cam Young, Harris English

2:21 pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

2:33 pm - Max Homa, Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler

2:51 pm - Nico Echavarria, Matt Wallace

3:03 pm - Keegan Bradley, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick

3:15 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Nick Taylor, Cam Davis

3:27 pm - Vincent Norrman, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd

3:39 pm - Lucas Glover, Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin

3:51 pm - Adam Svensson, Kurt Kitayama, Emiliano Grillo

4:03 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Jason Day, Corey Conners

4:15 pm - Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam, Justin Rose

4:27 pm - Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark

4:39 pm - Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

As mentioned above, The Sentry boasts a stacked field. Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim, and Tyrrell Hatton are some of the big names to watch this weekend.

Notably, Rory McIlroy is the only eligible golfer sitting the event out. Reigning champion Jon Rahm will also miss the PGA Tour-sanctioned signature event due to his recent association with LIV Golf.