  • “The shame” - Brandel Chamblee reacts to co-host’s ‘horse’s a**’ comment, reverts about dig to wife Bailey

"The shame" - Brandel Chamblee reacts to co-host's 'horse's a**' comment, reverts about dig to wife Bailey

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Oct 08, 2025 11:26 GMT
The Senior Open Championship - Day One - Source: Getty
Brandel Chamblee - Source: Getty

Brandel Chamblee has reacted to co-host Eamon Lynch’s comment on his latest horse riding post and responded by reverting to the dig at his wife, Bailey. Both Chamblee and Lynch are Golf Channel hosts.

In the initial picture, Chamblee and his wife Bailey were seen riding horses. With the photo, he wrote a caption, taking a dig at Lynch’s tee shots.

"Out looking for one of Eamon’s tee shots… we both look happy knowing we won’t find it."

After the post came to the notice of Lynch, he wrote on X:

“Rare to see a horse’s a*s on, well, a horse’s a*s. But here we are.”
As the banter continued, Chamblee replied to Lynch, writing:

“I can not believe you would talk about Bailey like that. The shame.”
Chamblee never shies away from sharing his thoughts on X. He also shared his opinion about the Ryder Cup.

Brandel Chamblee shares opinion about 2025 US Ryder Cup team

Brandel Chamblee gave his opinion after watching the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. The European team had Luke Donald guiding them as captain for a second time in a row, and the American Ryder Cup team had Keegan Bradley guiding his US squad.

The European team won 15-13, but the US team gave tough competition in the singles. While the US team stood no match to the European side till Saturday, the Americans gave a head-to-head fight on Sunday by winning eleven out of twelve matches.

Following that, Brandel Chamblee shared on X that the US team wasn't prepared for the first two days, but made things possible on Sunday by winning the maximum matches. He said:

“The US gave us all a helluva show today and took what was inconceivable and made it look possible. But the reason I think they were so far behind after two days is that they were distracted by the negative response to them pushing to get paid to play in the Ryder Cup and I think that rallied Europe around the common bond of playing for pride and not profit.
“But you have to give so much credit to team Europe who consistently bend the laws of probability to their favor by paying attention to all the little things and building a vision for all the big things.”

The American team won one match each in the Friday foursomes and fourballs. They followed it with one win in the Saturday foursomes and one in the Saturday fourballs.

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
