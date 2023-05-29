“The team aspect, it’s really cool to watch it out there" - Mito Pereira takes lead for Stingers GC, remains in the hunt for victory at LIV Golf

Chilean professional golfer Mito Pereira is having a great time at the Trump National Golf Club in LIV Golf DC. He did jump to the top of the leaderboard, until finally ending up at the third spot.
However, his efforts did help his team Torque GC to climb up the ladder in the leaderboard. Before the final round, Pereira said that both individual and team titles were his priority and he will look forward to it.
Speaking to the media he said:
"The team aspect, it's really cool to watch it out there. It's nice to have that in the background and just hope we can take the win again."
Mito Pereira is having trouble with allergy problems which had affected his performance in part.
Speaking on the same, he was confident that he would not have any performance issue in the tournament:
"It was really, really bad. I just tried to keep myself together and tried to play good and just take the allergy how it is."
Despite Mito Pereira's efforts, it was Harold Varner III of Stinger GC who claimed his first individual title. Although Pereira's team Torque GC did manage to claim their second LIV Golf title.
Who won the LIV Golf DC?
The LIV Golf DC at Trump National Golf Club saw a new winner in Harold Varner III. He maintained his lead since round 1 and finally clinched his first individual title. Here is the final leaderboard of the event:
- 1- Harold Varner III
- 2 - Branden Grace
- 3 - Mito Pereira
- T4- Sebastian Munoz
- T4 - Henrik Stenson
- T6 - Louis Oosthuizen
- T6 - Kevin Na
- T6 - Andy Ogletree
- T9 - Bryson DeChambeau
- T9 - Cameron Tringale
- T9 - Cameron Smith
- T12 - David Puig
- T12 - Carlos Ortiz
- T12 - Brooks Koepka
- T15 - Peter Uihlein
- T15 - Dean Burmester
- T15 - Talor Gooch
- T18 - Graeme McDowell
- T18 - Eugenio Chacarra
- T18 -Laurie Canter
- T18 -Pat Perez
- T18 - Scott Vincent
- T23 - Matt Jones
- T23 - Richard Bland
- T23 - Dustin Johnson
- T23 - Brendan Steele
- T23 - Martin Kaymer
- T23 - Ian Poulter
- T29 - Charl Schwartzel
- T29 - Anirban Lahiri
- T31 - Joaquin Niemann
- T31 - Sergio Garcia
- T31 - Charles Howell III
- T31 - Bernd Wiesberger
- T35 - Marc Leishman
- T35 - Danny Lee
- T35 - Lee Westwood
- T35 - James Piot
- T35 - Patrick Reed
- 40 -Bubba Watson
- 41 - Jediah Morgan
- T42 - Chase Koepka
- T42 - Abraham Ancer
- 44 - Phil Mickelson
- 45 - Sihwan Kim
Despite Jason Kokrak, Thomas Pieters, and Matthew Wolff withdrawing due to their respective injuries, their teams did manage to pull out some really good golf to earn some points.
However, it was Mito Pereira's heroics that helped Torque GC claim their second LIV Golf title and a paycheck of $3 million. Here is the final team leaderboard of the DC tournament:
- 1 - Torque GC
- 2 - Stinger GC
- 3 - RangeGoats GC
- 4 - Crushers GC
- 5 - Majesticks GC
- 6 - 4 Ace GC
- 7 - Cleeks GC
- 8 - Iron Heads GC
- 9 - Fireballs GC
- 10 - Hy Flyers HC
- 11 - Ripper GC
- 12 - Smash GC
The league will now move to Real Club Valderrama, Spain after a month's break. The LIV Golf Valderrama will commence on June 30.