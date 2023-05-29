“The team aspect, it’s really cool to watch it out there" - Mito Pereira takes lead for Stingers GC, remains in the hunt for victory at LIV Golf

Chilean professional golfer Mito Pereira is having a great time at the Trump National Golf Club in LIV Golf DC. He did jump to the top of the leaderboard, until finally ending up at the third spot.

However, his efforts did help his team Torque GC to climb up the ladder in the leaderboard. Before the final round, Pereira said that both individual and team titles were his priority and he will look forward to it.

Speaking to the media he said:

"The team aspect, it's really cool to watch it out there. It's nice to have that in the background and just hope we can take the win again."

Mito Pereira is having trouble with allergy problems which had affected his performance in part.

Speaking on the same, he was confident that he would not have any performance issue in the tournament:

"It was really, really bad. I just tried to keep myself together and tried to play good and just take the allergy how it is."

Despite Mito Pereira's efforts, it was Harold Varner III of Stinger GC who claimed his first individual title. Although Pereira's team Torque GC did manage to claim their second LIV Golf title.

Who won the LIV Golf DC?

The LIV Golf DC at Trump National Golf Club saw a new winner in Harold Varner III. He maintained his lead since round 1 and finally clinched his first individual title. Here is the final leaderboard of the event:

1- Harold Varner III

2 - Branden Grace

3 - Mito Pereira

T4- Sebastian Munoz

T4 - Henrik Stenson

T6 - Louis Oosthuizen

T6 - Kevin Na

T6 - Andy Ogletree

T9 - Bryson DeChambeau

T9 - Cameron Tringale

T9 - Cameron Smith

T12 - David Puig

T12 - Carlos Ortiz

T12 - Brooks Koepka

T15 - Peter Uihlein

T15 - Dean Burmester

T15 - Talor Gooch

T18 - Graeme McDowell

T18 - Eugenio Chacarra

T18 -Laurie Canter

T18 -Pat Perez

T18 - Scott Vincent

T23 - Matt Jones

T23 - Richard Bland

T23 - Dustin Johnson

T23 - Brendan Steele

T23 - Martin Kaymer

T23 - Ian Poulter

T29 - Charl Schwartzel

T29 - Anirban Lahiri

T31 - Joaquin Niemann

T31 - Sergio Garcia

T31 - Charles Howell III

T31 - Bernd Wiesberger

T35 - Marc Leishman

T35 - Danny Lee

T35 - Lee Westwood

T35 - James Piot

T35 - Patrick Reed

40 -Bubba Watson

41 - Jediah Morgan

T42 - Chase Koepka

T42 - Abraham Ancer

44 - Phil Mickelson

45 - Sihwan Kim

Despite Jason Kokrak, Thomas Pieters, and Matthew Wolff withdrawing due to their respective injuries, their teams did manage to pull out some really good golf to earn some points.

However, it was Mito Pereira's heroics that helped Torque GC claim their second LIV Golf title and a paycheck of $3 million. Here is the final team leaderboard of the DC tournament:

1 - Torque GC

2 - Stinger GC

3 - RangeGoats GC

4 - Crushers GC

5 - Majesticks GC

6 - 4 Ace GC

7 - Cleeks GC

8 - Iron Heads GC

9 - Fireballs GC

10 - Hy Flyers HC

11 - Ripper GC

12 - Smash GC

The league will now move to Real Club Valderrama, Spain after a month's break. The LIV Golf Valderrama will commence on June 30.

