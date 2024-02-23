"The way the game is fragmented, nobody likes it" - Former Open Champion Nick Price criticizes LIV Golf, urges players to remain on PGA Tour

The LIV Golf Series recently entered into its third season and has slowly been expanding over the years. For the 2024 season, the breakaway circuit signed Jon Rahm and Adrian Meronk in shock moves from the PGA Tour and European Tour. Despite these star signings, the breakaway series has not been immune to criticism.

Former Open Champion Nick Price recently criticized the LIV Golf Series, stating that the series has no real ultimate goal in mind. While the team format might be a new aspect in the game of golf, Price failed to understand why it needed to be done in the first place.

Speaking via The Mirror, Nick Price said:

“Like everyone else, I don’t know what the end game is. The way the game is fragmented, nobody likes it. I’ve tried to watch LIV, but I don’t think the product they have is very good. I don’t know why they tried to reinvent the wheel."

The LIV Golf series has faced its own set of challenges over the years apart from attracting criticism. They have been denied OWGR points, faced lawsuits, and are currently in the middle of strenuous negotiations with the PGA Tour for a merger agreement.

Nick Price compares LIV Golf to the Indian Premier League, claims it does not fit in the current golf scenario

Price said that the inspiration for LIV Golf seems to have come from the IPL Series (a cricket league). However, he also said that he doesn't see the need for teams in golf.

“I think the IPL in cricket had a lot to do with the decision-making and the way they tried to set it up with the franchises – which I don’t think is a bad idea. But right now, I don’t think the product they’ve got is something people will rush to their TV to watch and it’s sad because they have so many great players,” Price said (via The Mirror).

Regardless, LIV will be moving onto its third tournament of the season, which will be held from March 1 to 3 in Jeddah. Currently, Jon Rahm's Legion XIII is leading the team standings, with Crushers GC and Smash GC in second and third place. Dustin Johnson is currently leading the individual standings.