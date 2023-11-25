Shiv Kapur believes that golfers from India and other Asian countries would find it tough to participate in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles because of palpable flaws in the ranking system.

Tiger Woods and several other golfers spoke against the new Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) that was revamped earlier this year in August. Kapur, too, echoed the same sentiments.

“Look, I think the world ranking system in general is flawed at the moment. All the other tours other than the PGA Tour are receiving way fewer points,” Kapur was quoted as saying in a recent interview with PTI.

The players participating in the LIV Golf tournaments do not get ranking points. It is because the OWGR is not convinced about the format of the championship, backed by Saudi Arabia.

The LIV Golf events involve 48 players with 54 holes and a concept of a locked field.

“A good example of that is Talor Gooch, who’s the Player of the Year on LIV but the number one player on LIV is ranked 278 in the world. I mean, that’s not a true reflection of what the world ranking system is,” Kapur pointed out.

“Going forward, players from India and from other Asian countries...I think they will feel the real impact,” he said.

Shiv Kapur backs Anirban Lahiri to qualify for Paris Olympics

Kapur, who has won the European Challenge Tour two times, has, however, backed Anirban Lahiri to play in the Paris Olympics next year.

“I think he would be fine for the Olympics in 2024 because the way the world rankings have gone down. I think for the Paris Olympics he will be fine,” Kapur said on Lahiri.

Lahiri is currently ranked No. 48 in the world. As per the OWGR, golfers, who will finish inside the top 60, will go to Paris for the Olympics.

Kapur, 41, shifted to Dubai to give himself the required time to return to proper fitness. He said that sustaining a rib injury followed by a shoulder strain has not helped him over the last few months in his career.