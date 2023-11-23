"The worst liar and a pathetic human" - Phil Mickelson slams Alan Shipnuck for alleging involvement in Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf

Alan Shinuck's allegation that Phil Mickelson was engaged in Jon Rahm's transfer to LIV Golf is refuted by Mickelson. According to a recent story from Flushing It Golf, the Spaniard is in the advanced stage to sign his contract with the Saudi circuit.

Shipnuck said that Mickelson had informed people that Rahm's agreement with LIV was complete. The six-time major winner, however, refuted the accusation, claiming that "Alan is a liar." He responded to the claims on his Twitter account saying:

"This isn't true and I don't know anything. I don't want to know anything and I haven't said anything. Alan is the worst liar and a pathetic human."

But this isn't the first time Phil Mickelson and Alan Shinuck have engaged in a cold war. Earlier this year, Shipnuck commented on Billy Walters' autobiography, Gambler, which spoke about Mickelson's gambling habits. Speaking about the book, Shipnuck tweeted (on August 8, 2023):

"I have read Billy Walters’s autobiography GAMBLER. Can’t say anything specific (yet!) since I had to sign an NDA but he’s quite a character and it’s a wild read. Walters devotes 2 chapters to his ex-friend Mickelson. He has all the receipts on Phil’s sports betting and HOLY SHIT!"

It is important to note that Jon Rahm has recently withdrawn from the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's virtual golf series, TGL, which gave birth to the rumours of him joining LIV Golf.

Jon Rahm wants LIV Golf to modify its format, claims report

Rahm has been linked with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf since its inception. He was offered a million-dollar deal from the series, which he firmly rejected last year. He stayed loyal to the PGA Tour and went on to win the Masters in 2023.

But in recent months, particularly with his withdrawal from the TGL series, there have been rumors circulating that Rahm may be joining LIV Golf.

According to Flushing it Golf, the Spanish golfer is in an advanced stage of joining the series. But he holds on to the deal because of the format issues. The outlet claims that Rahm asked the LIV officials to change its format.

Flushing it Golf wrote in its X post:

"Jon Rahm is in late stage talks to join LIV Golf and it’s believed the hold up is not financial, but is due to him wishing to modify the format of the league. Any changes would need the approval of all team captains as well as the league themselves. This is making negotiations difficult, but they are intensifying."

Jon Rahm has also refuted the PGA Tour's offer to join their policy board last month. Rory McIlroy stepped down from his position, leaving a vacant spot to be filled in the PGA Tour Policy Board. However, finally, Jordan Spieth has taken the seat.