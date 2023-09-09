“There was a few guys who could’ve got the spot” - Ryder Cup neutral Min Woo Lee gives hot take on European and US sides

Australian golfer Min Woo Lee opened up about the 2023 Ryder Cup in his recent interview with the media at the Irish Open. Lee has been competing at this week's DP World Tour event and tied for 20th place after playing on 36 holes.

Speaking about the biennial tournament, the Australian golfer supported both teams. He said that a few players could have made it to the team but both teams are pretty solid.

Lee also spoke about European team members Ludvig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard saying (via the DP World Tour):

"They are good picks. Obviously, there was a few guys who could have got the spot but I think, that's a pretty solid team. I think Nicolai, you know, really close mate with mine. He plays really well. Aberg won last week and he has been playing unbelievable."

He went on to add that the American team is a bit stronger than Europe's team, but as he does not belong to any of the countries, he is excited for the tournament. Woo added:

"Obviously, the American side is really strong but as a non-no involvement with both countries, I am really excited."

Noticeably, the European Team captain Luke Donald had announced his complete roster for the Ryder Cup earlier this week. Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland already secured their spot by auto-qualification while Donald selected the remaining six players. He picked up Tommy Fleetwood, Nicolai Hojgaard, Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Sepp Straka to join the six auto-qualifiers at the Ryder Cup.

The American team was confirmed last week after the completion of the Tour Championship. Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele qualified automatically while captain Zach Johnson picked up Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Sam Burns and Rickie Fowler.

Min Woo Lee's performance at the 2023 Irish Open

Lee started his game at the 2023 Irish Open on Thursday, September 7 with a birdie on the ninth hole. He made two birdies and one bogey in the first round of the tournament to settle for a score of 71.

He started the second round with a birdie on the first hole and added a bogey on the third hole. He made a birdie on the fourth and added another bogey on the sixth followed by five birdies. He scored 67 in the second round to settle for a score of six under.

Min Woo Lee will tee off for the third round of the Irish Open at 11:10 a.m. BST with Marcel Siem and Mikael Lindberg on Saturday, September 9.

The Irish Open will start its third round on Saturday and will head for the final on Sunday.

Saturday's round will start at 7:15 a.m. BST with Marcus Helligkilde, Bryce Easton and Mike Vera Lorenzo taking the first shot of the day followed by Julien Guerrier, Pedro Figueiredo, Conor Purcell, who will tee off at 7:25 a.m. BST while tournament leaders Jordan Smith and Shubhankar Sharma will be starting the game at 12:30 p.m. BST.