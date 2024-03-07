"There has been a lot of speculation" - Paige Spiranac refutes claims of being in the background of Steph Curry’s on-court golf celebration

Both Paige Spiranac and Steph Curry enjoy the sport of golf and have played it extensively. They are also both out of the professional golf landscape at the moment. Curry has played at the amateur level on the Korn Ferry Tour but remains committed to the NBA instead of golf. Spiranac used to play professionally before leaving to pursue content creation.

A recent viral picture however drove speculation trying to connect them. Curry was celebrating on the court for the Golden State Warriors, and in fitting fashion, he was imitating a golf swing. A fan in the background caught the eye of fans who seemed to believe it was Spiranac.

Spiranac confirmed that it wasn't her, clearing up any confusion on X (formerly Twitter):

"There has been a lot of speculation surrounding this picture. That is not me in the back lol."

Expand Tweet

The woman in the background seems to resemble the former LPGA Tour player. Spiranac has also delved into other sports since leaving the pro golf scene, and she often gives her takes on basketball, football, baseball and so much more. It wouldn't be a shock if she was near the court watching an NBA game, but she wasn't watching Curry this time.

Curry is a big fan of golf, and there's a very real chance that he will pursue it in some capacity when he retires from the NBA. Many athletes do, and most of them haven't gone as far into the sport as Curry already has. He drew a lot of praise from Max Homa for it.

That could mean that he knows who Paige Spiranac is and might have even known her career while she played, but the two did not inhabit the same iconic picture from an NBA game recently.

Paige Spiranac has one trick for improving at golf

Paige Spiranac's entire social media presence is largely devoted to golf content creation. Much of that is advice-driven. She is, after all, a former professional golfer who was pretty good when she played.

Paige Spiranac gave her fans some good advice

She recently shared some advice on how her followers and fans can improve their game. It can be daunting to try and get better at a sport with so many different and immensely technical aspects, but Spiranac has one piece of advice.

She said via Men's Journal:

"It honestly does not matter what your handicap is. The fastest and quickest way to get better at golf is to work on your short game. Dedicating at least 25 minutes in your practice schedule to short game will be life-changing."

Spiranac continued:

"And another benefit to having a good short game is it takes the pressure off of your full swing. And once you take the pressure off of your full swing, and because golf is so mental, you're gonna free yourself up and hit more fairways and more greens."

If her followers take her advice and work on their short game enough, they'll get much better at the sport. Perhaps then they will be able to confidently hit the greens.