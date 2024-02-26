Max Homa was asked if there was any player he'd like to play a round with, and one NBA superstar with a net worth of $160 million immediately came to mind.

This player is considered one of the best non-golfer athletes to play the sport, which was another question Homa was asked about. He had the same answer to both: Steph Curry.

Ahead of The Match, Homa raved about the Golden State Warriors point guard's skills on the course. Steph Curry routinely plays events and usually does pretty well, as the Ryder Cup star pointed out:

"I would love to see Steph Curry's game up close. He's high on my list.... [The best non-golfer pro athlete] has gotta be Steph. I was at the Korn Ferry event. He shot 71 the first round. Don't need to talk about what happened in the second round, but that was one of the more impressive things I've ever seen someone do."

This is not the first time Homa has recently spoken about Curry's skills on the golf course. He recently ranked NBA golf swings, putting his personal favorite Austin Reaves on top and Curry second. He hesitated to say Reaves was the best golfer in the NBA, however, a title he deferred to Curry.

He said:

"I know he's a great golfer, but to do it under the bright lights is impressive. As much as I want to back my guy Reaves and say he is the best golfer in the NBA, you have to play professional to top Steph for me."

Max Homa is a big basketball fan as well as a golfer, so he was quick to name Curry for several answers.

Max Homa open to golf under the lights

Golf is not played under the lights. It's a sport that is restricted to the daytime so that natural light can guide players to hit the ball and traverse the greens. Very seldom is a golf tournament of any kind played at night, but it's something Max Homa would be interested in.

Max Homa is open to nighttime golf

He said via Golf Digest:

"I’ve been lucky to play some golf under the lights. It's fun, it’s different, watching the ball flight through the light into the darkness and back into the light, it’s pretty fun. I think it shows well on TV."

He said watching The Match between Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth under the lights was enjoyable.

"I understand there are a ton of complications that go along with doing this in a professional competition on tour, but I do think it’s something that could be looked at, because it is unique and different and I think the timing of it is great. I love watching golf at night when I’ve done my duties as a parent, so I think it would have a nice little slot and I just think it looks a bit cooler."

Max Homa acknowledges that it would be much more difficult for golfers to play under those conditions, but he is willing to try it and believes they could adapt and make it worth the audience's while.