“There are a few names in the pot” - Martin Kaymer says Cleeks GC is eyeing a European player, after Viktor Hovland reportedly turned down offer

Cleeks GC captain Martin Kaymer recently said the team is still looking for a player to fill the final spot on their roster. He added that while there are few names on the radar, the priority is to have a European player and keep the team all European.

Last year, the Cleeks GC team consisted of Graeme McDowell, Bernd Wiesberger, and Richard Bland, alongside captain Kaymer. While McDowell switched to Smash GC, Wiesberger decided to return to the DP World Tour, leaving two spots open in the team.

A few days ago, the former world No. 1 golfer announced that Finnish professional Kalle Samooja would be the third member of Cleeks GC in the 2024 season. The uninitiated Samooja qualified for LIV Golf after winning the inaugural qualifying school event last year.

Kaymer added that they were still looking for the fourth player on the team. He was quoted as saying via National Club Golfer:

"We’re still looking for the fourth which we will probably announce within the next few days. There are a few names in the pot, so we’ll see who will join the Cleeks, but we’re definitely going to have a good team and a good team environment, nice guys that I know well. It’s going to be a European team. From the get-go, that was the goal to have a European Cleeks team."

Last season, Cleek's GC had a poor outing, finishing tenth in the team standings with just two top-ten finishes. Richard Bland was the team's best performer, as he finished 20th in the season's standings. Wieseberger and McDowell finished 41st and 42nd, respectively, while skipper Kaymer finished 49th out of 50 players in the individual standings.

The third season of the LIV Golf League is about to start in less than two weeks. The season opener will take place at El Cameleon Golf Club in Mayakoba, Mexico, from February 2 to 4.

How did Martin Kaymer perform in the 2022–23 season?

Here's a look at Martin Kaymer's performance in the 2022–23 season:

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club) - 46

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club - Serapong Course) - T41

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa (Cedar Ridge Country Club) - T40

LIV Golf Invitational DC (Trump National Golf Club) - T23

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía (Real Club Valderrama) - T36

LIV Golf Invitational London (Centurion Club) - T44

LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier (The Old White Course) - T43

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club - Bedminster) - 47

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago (Rich Harvest Farms) - T41

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah (Royal Greens Golf & Country Club) - T24

LIV Golf Invitational Miami - Stroke Play (Trump National Doral Golf Course) - T22

PGA Tour season

US Open (Los Angeles Country Club) - Missed Cut