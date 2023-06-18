“There was a nice crowd there” - Scottie Scheffler says he never actually saw his eagle go in on 17 during Round 3 at the US Open 2023

After the third round of the 2023 US Open, Scottie Scheffler sits three strokes behind the leaders. Following a round of 68 on Saturday, June 17, Scheffler jumped four positions to stand fourth at the major tournament.

On Day 3, he shot an eagle on the penultimate hole before finishing with a birdie on the 18th. Scottie Scheffler remarked on his amazing eagle on the 17th hole in a conversation with the media.

He said:

"Could not see the ball go in, but you could, there was a nice crowd there in the grandstand behind the green. And so, I saw where it landed and I thought that it would funnel out onto the green and I'd have a look for birdie. Then you could kind of see everybody, as the noise, started to kind of rise, I got excited and then, they erupted, which is always nice when you're standing back there in the fairway."

U.S. Open (USGA) @usopengolf



But he certainly heard it! Scottie Scheffler never actually saw his eagle go in on 17.But he certainly heard it! Scottie Scheffler never actually saw his eagle go in on 17.But he certainly heard it! 🔊 https://t.co/jFNXSWn6iY

Scheffler began the game with a birdie on the first hole, followed by a bogey on the next. He made another bogey on the fifth hole before making a birdie on the following. On Saturday, he had four birdies, four bogeys, and an eagle to finish with a 2-under par 68.

On Thursday, June 15, Scottie Scheffler began the game with a bogey on the opening hole. He had five birdies and two bogeys in the first round and four more on the second day.

Scottie Scheffler's odds for the US Open final round

Scottie Scheffler's odds for the US Open are +400, according to Caesars SportsBook. He is one of the week's top five best bets.

Scheffler finished with a score of -7 and will go into the final round three strokes behind leaders Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark.

Here are the best bets for the final round of the 2023 US Open (according to Caesars SportsBook):

Rory McIlroy +210

Rickie Fowler +275

Wyndham Clark +300

Scottie Scheffler +400

Dustin Johnson +3500

Xander Schauffele +3500

Harris English +4500

Cameron Smith +12500

Bryson DeChambeau +225000

Viktor Hovland +35000

Hideki Matsuyama +75000

Patrick Cantlay +100000

Min Woo Lee +100000

Collin Morikawa +1500000

Tony Finau +200000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000000

Brooks Koepka +250000

Scottie Scheffler's PGA Tour results

Scottie Scheffler has a strong track record on the course this season. After starting the year by finishing seventh at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, he maintained the form throughout the season.

He went on to finish in the 11th position at The American Express Golf Tournament before winning the WM Phoenix Open by two strokes over Nick Taylor.

Scheffler finished 12th at the Genesis Invitational and fourth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He won the second event of the year at The Players Championship and finished 10th in the first major of the year.

Scottie Scheffler settled for the 11th position at the 2023 RBC Heritage, fifth at the AT&T Bryon Nelson, and second at the PGA Championship.

He also competed at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May, where he finished in third place.

Poll : 0 votes