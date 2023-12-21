“There were a number of red flags” - Ludvig Aberg reveals rejecting multiple LIV Golf contract offers

LIV Golf's interest in Ludvig Aberg was public knowledge, although it had not been officially confirmed. Aberg himself gave the confirmation this Wednesday, December 20, and also said why he did not accept the offer. "There were a number of red flags," he said.

Ludvig Aberg gave an interview to Eurosport in which he confirmed to have received not one, but two offers from LIV Golf during 2023. The first came in February, when he hadn't even turned pro, while the second came in the fall.

The rookie sensation argued his refusal of both offers saying that he could "potentially burn a lot of bridges," something he said he is not interested in. He also stated that he will never "chase money."

These were the words of Ludvig Aberg (via Flushing It):

"There were a number of red flags, which is not good. We realized that I could potentially burn a lot of bridges, and I wasn't interested in that. When I look back, I am very confident in my decision. I will never chase money, what I do is compete. I did the right thing."

However, Aberg hinted that all is not well on LIV Golf's rival circuit, the PGA Tour (where he currently plays), as did Viktor Hovland a few days ago. Here is what he had to say on that front:

"I want to play against the best, because I am a competitive person and like to compete against the best players. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like that at the moment, it's a bit more fragmented. When I look at the PGA Tour and the competitions there, there is so much history around. And that's what I like, that's what I go for. But then you have to respect everyone's decisions."

Why is LIV Golf interested in Ludvig Aberg?

Ludvig Aberg's golfing prowess was evident long before he started his professional career in June 2023. Not to be outdone, the Swede won 10 tournaments during his time playing collegiate golf in the United States, playing for Texas Tech University. No wonder LIV Golf tried to outbid everyone and sign him before he graduated.

However, after turning professional it has become evident how far he can go. The numbers he has put up in his debut season leave little room for doubt.

Aberg has played 11 PGA Tour tournaments from June to date. He has made the cut in 10 of them, with eight top 25s, which includes three top 10s and his first tour victory (RSM Classic).

If the above wasn't enough, Aberg also played on the DP World Tour over the summer. He went from a fourth-place finish at the Czech Masters to victory at the Omega European Masters. He ended his time on his home continent with a T10 at the BMW PGA Championship, only to join the European team that brilliantly won the Ryder Cup.