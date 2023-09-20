“There is no reason to fret”- Rookie Gemma Dryburgh's LPGA Tour experience boosts confidence ahead of Solheim Cup clash

Gemma Dryburgh is making her debut at the 2023 Solheim Cup, and she is not afraid to face of against the US Team. Being on the LPGA Tour and often playing off against American players has given her the confidence she needs for this daunting weekend.

Named as one of the wildcard picks for the Europe team by captain Suzann Pettersen, she is confident facing off against the likes of Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Danielle Kang. Speaking via Golf Monthly, Dryburgh said:

"Maybe two years ago it would have been a bit more intimidating but not now I have played with and against the girls week to week. I'm friends with a couple of the American girls, so it is not scary. I know what to expect and I know I am just as good as them, so there is no reason to fret or be scared of anyone."

Dryburgh's goal on the LPGA Tour has been clear- to improve every year. The world no. 54 has been doing so, even making it inside the top 50 rankings this year. It has also paid off, seeing as though she was granted a place on the European team.

Gemma Dryburgh's road to making the 2023 Solheim Cup team

Since Covid there has been gradual improvement in Gemma Dryburgh's game, and her depth has increased exponentially. Robert MacIntyre and her will be flying the Scotland flag at the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup respectively.

"It is great to see the Saltire flying on both the Solheim and Ryder Cup teams."

Gemma Dryburgh also hopes to inspire the next generation of individuals to be a part of the golfing community.

"When I was growing up, it was great to have role models, Catriona (Matthew) was obviously a big one, and hopefully I can inspire the next generation to keep going and work hard."

The 2023 Solheim Cup is all set to begin from September 22 at Finca Cortesin Golf & Spa in Malaga, Anadalucia, Spain. The four Foursome matches in the morning and four Fourball matches in the afternoon for the first two days, and the singles matches will take place on the last day.