“There's also a lot of crap” – Scottie Scheffler reveals his golf room turned a ‘mess’ after his most successful season yet

Scottie Scheffler is all set for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational – Presented by Mastercard. One of the signature tournaments on the PGA Tour starts today, March 6. The current World No. 1 was talking to the press at a pre-tournament press conference and, among other things, revealed the current state of his golf room.

Ad

When Scottie Scheffler was asked about what items he currently has on display in the golf room at his house—any awards, cardigans, or jackets—Scheffler quickly responded (via ASAP Sports):

“My golf room is a bit of a mess at the moment. I got some trophies up, but there's also a lot of crap on the ground. It's kind of the room right now where, when I have time, I'll go in there and organize it, but right now it's just a bit of a mess.”

Ad

Trending

Scottie Scheffler is all geared up for the Arnold Palmer Invitational this year. On Wednesday, he shared pictures of his training session at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge on Instagram and captioned:

“Back at Bay Hill – let’s get after it.”

Ad

This is Scottie Scheffler’s fourth appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He has won this tournament twice in his three previous attempts. This year, he will be starting as the defending champion at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge, having won the tournament in 2024 with 15-under.

Scottie Scheffler has won a lot in 2024 that made his golf room 'messy'

After turning pro in 2018, Scottie Scheffler has 13 career wins under his belt on the PGA Tour. While he has two top-10 finishes already this year, the 28-year-old enjoyed a memorable 2024, to say the least. He won no fewer than seven PGA Tour titles.

Ad

In 2024, Scheffler won The Tour Championship, Travelers Championship, The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, RBC Heritage, Masters Tournament, The Players Championship, and Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

If this wasn’t enough, the American also won the gold medal for the USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, placing ahead of Tommy Fleetwood and Hideki Matsuyama, who clinched the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Not just in 2024, but since 2022, Scheffler’s trajectory has been upward in terms of PGA Tour victories. In 2022, he won four PGA tournaments, and the following season, he secured two titles.

Ad

Looking at his overall PGA Tour career, Scheffler has played 133 events, winning 13 and making the cut in 114. He has been a runner-up nine times, finished third 11 times, recorded 45 top-five finishes, and secured 61 top-10 finishes.

With such a stellar record, Scheffler has earned $73,597,784 in official prize money, according to the PGA Tour website.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback